New Benchmarking Tool Released to Improve Marketing Results

SAN ANTONIO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapabilitySource is launching a new Marketing Work Management Benchmarking Tool to assist marketing leaders in determining their strengths and weaknesses within the marketing operations scope. The benchmark tool was created to help marketers identify current work management capabilities and their 'can-be' optimizations. Anyone representing the CMO who wants to improve their marketing efficiency, effectiveness, new customer acquisition and existing customer retention should take the benchmark to assess their current state and identify improvement solutions. The personalized assessment is composed of four main categories: People, Process, Technology and Information. These categories are based on CapabilitySource's PPtI enterprise marketing model that simplifies the path to improving marketing capabilities. "Marketing leaders must understand their strengths and weakness, current quality of work, marketing processes and performance in order to improve them," CapabilitySource CEO Glenn Coward said. Once the free assessment is complete, results are broken down by business recommendations and technology recommendations. Each of these result provide personalized suggestions to achieve the optimal level of performance.



"For any company looking to modernize and adopt new solutions for reducing costs, a benchmark before that happens is essential so that you know how to measure improvement along the way. You can also increase team engagement and collaboration around shared pain points and improvement opportunities," Coward said. "The Marketing Work Management Benchmark Tool developed by CapabilitySource provides marketers insight into the current status of their work management capabilities. The Benchmark informs users on how to optimize their organizational structure, processes, technologies and performance data. While planning for the Summit, users who leverage this can schedule related sessions and workshops that better meet their organizational needs," said Brent Nixon, Head of Partners & Alliances, Workfront Business Unit.

The benchmark tool provides tangible insights for marketing operational leaders looking to focus their improvement efforts in areas of high-quality work, elimination of rework, effective processes, strategic planning, efficient execution and streamlined work. To begin a journey of marketing work management excellence, access the benchmarking tool at https://capabilitysource.com/performance-accelerators/marketing-benchmark-tools/. About CapabilitySource: CapabilitySource is a digital business transformation consultancy that provides MarTech strategy, implementation, integration and support services with a specialization in marketing work management. We work with marketers in Fortune 1000 Financial Services, Entertainment, Retail and Healthcare companies to protect their marketing budget and align marketing strategies with overall corporate objectives. Our team delivers solutions to large enterprises, realizing up to $1 million in annual operational cost savings while increasing marketing capacity by up to 30%. Media Contact

