[April 20, 2021] New Privacera Platform Version 4.5 Provides the Most Compatible and Comprehensive Data Access Governance for Cloud, Hybrid-, and Multi-cloud Environments

FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced that its latest platform release is now generally available to customers. Privacera Platform V4.5 offers the data governance industry the most complete solution for enterprise-grade security, privacy, and compliance by significantly expanding support of its partner ecosystem and by providing new technology integrations. Learn more about V4.5 here. New Features of Privacera Platform 4.5 Include: Deeper integrations with: Dremio, enabling joint customers to rapidly query data, improve overall productivity of data science initiatives, and securely share data across their enterprises with no performance or operational impacts.

AWS EMR for Spark and Hive—with built-in Apache Ranger integration—allowing joint customers to gain broader coverage, improved administration capabilities, and an enterprise-ready, hardened data access governance solution.

for Spark and Hive—with built-in Apache Ranger integration—allowing joint customers to gain broader coverage, improved administration capabilities, and an enterprise-ready, hardened data access governance solution. Qubole, providing fast, self-service analytics with automated data pipelines and consistent security and privacy across Qubole Hive, Presto SQL, and Spark.

Okta and other leading authentication tools, simplifying and automating customers' identity management. Support for: Amazon Redshift Spectrum, so joint custmers can join and query multiple data sources for comprehensive data analysis and comparison, without compromising privacy and security of data.

Databricks SQL Analytics, providing Databricks users with a fully-secure solution that controls data access, ensures consistent access policies across all systems and applications, and enables true data transparency across enterprises to maintain compliance with stringent industry and privacy regulations.

Databricks on Google Cloud Platform (preview support), including automated, sensitive data discovery, fine-grained data access control for Databricks Spark clusters, and encryption and masking.



Single-pane visibility of sensitive data across data sources, regardless of where it resides

Secure data access and sharing across all business units

Seamless integrations with no performance impacts

Reduced manual burdens on data teams with a centralized location to enforce consistent controls across cloud services

Comprehensive access policies to provide rapid data access to data teams

Full transparency of data access and usage

Trusted compliance with privacy and industry regulations like GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, LGPD, and more To see Privacera Platform 4.5 first-hand, register for the upcoming webinar on May 12, 2021.

Please tweet: New @Privacera Platform V4.5 offers unprecedented #datagovernance to ensure enterprise-grade #datasecurity, #dataprivacy and #datacompliance About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™, Privacera provides a unified system for data governance and security across multiple cloud services. Often described as "Apache Ranger in the Cloud," Privacera provides a single data access governance platform that extends Ranger's capabilities beyond traditional Big Data environments to multiple cloud services and analytical platforms such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Snowflake, and Databricks. Privacera enables IT and data platform teams to democratize data for analytics, while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera offices are located in Fremont, California and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.privacera.com or follow @privacera. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-privacera-platform-version-4-5-provides-the-most-compatible-and-comprehensive-data-access-governance-for-cloud-hybrid--and-multi-cloud-environments-301272536.html SOURCE Privacera

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]