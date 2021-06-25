TMCnet News
New Study Finds Majority of Organizations will Maintain Remote or Hybrid Contact Centers
A new Forrester (News - Alert) Consulting study, commissioned by CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer interaction analytics, explores how contact center leaders are increasingly prioritizing the experiences of customer service representatives (CSR (News - Alert)) to improve customer experience (CX).
Widespread remote work, a boom in digital interactions, and increased automation has resulted in brands seeing the phone as the new empathy channel. To effectively arm CSRs for these emotionally driven customer interactions, organizations need to capture data on customer journeys and interactions, and implement new tools to support supervisors and agents.
In fact, nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents have increased their focus on improving the CSR experience, through means such as adopting AI and automation technologies to empower CSRs to be the 'empathy agents' that customers require.
The study found:
The study shows that organizations are turning to specific practices and product capabilities to meet these challenges, including:
Contact center agents and CSRs are core to shaping brand experiences, and when they feel supported and empowered, it's no surprise that customer experiences improve. When organizations prioritize the strategies needed to improve customer loyalty and customer experiences, business improvement follows.
For more information, please download the full study here.
Methodology
This Opportunity Snapshot was commissioned by CallMiner. To create this profile, Forrester Consulting conducted an online survey of 310 North America and EMEA-based contact center strategy decision makers. Respondents represented CX (55%), operations (23%), marketing/advertising (16%), and sales (5%) roles. All respondents at least influenced contact center strategy and were involved with evaluating contact center technology. The custom survey was completed in February 2021.
