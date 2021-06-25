[April 20, 2021] New ASG Technologies Study Highlights Importance of Content and IT Systems Modernization to Future-Proof Enterprises

ASG Technologies, a leading provider of solutions for the information-powered enterprise, today unveiled a new report, What's Slowing Modernization? Barriers Hindering Enterprise IT Systems and Content Management. Based on findings from a survey of approximately 250 professionals who manage content and enterprise IT systems, the report highlights the importance of a clear path toward modernization that prioritizes content governance and hybrid infrastructure that supports digital acceleration. While we live in a modern age, surprisingly few enterprises have completely modernized their technology infrastructure. Many have taken on digital transformation projects or leveraged leading-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, however much of their content management and IT systems still operate on decades-old principles. Increasing remote work and the complexities of an ever-changing regulatory environment now demand modernization of information rich processes and the systems they run upon. Organizations can accelerate their modernization efforts by prioritizing content governance and hybrid infrastructures spanning mainframe to cloud. The key findings of the report show: The Value of Content Remains Unrealized - Organizations today know that information is their most valuable asset, but the majority - 56% - are struggling to realize the full value of their content. Much of this has to do with the amount of unstructured data organizations own - three-quarters (75%) of survey respondents stated that at least some of their organization's data is unstructured, with 44% responding that unstructured data makes up half or more of their organization's information. Thirty percent of respondents note that most, if not all, of their data is "dark," which means that it has been collected, processed and stored, but not classified and contextualized for use. Only 26% of respondents noted that their content is managed in a repository, while 32% reported that content still exists in paper files.

For more details on these findings, please download the complete What's Slowing Modernization? Barriers Hindering Enterprise IT Systems and Content Management survey here. You can also check out this video, which highlights key data points.

