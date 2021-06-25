[April 20, 2021] New Pulumi Cloud Engineering Platform Smashes Silos Among Developer, Infrastructure and Security Teams

Expanding beyond its strong foundation in modern infrastructure as code, Pulumi today announced the introduction of the industry's first Cloud Engineering Platform, uniting all aspects of cloud engineering -- application development, infrastructure management and security -- through a single platform. Using Pulumi's Cloud Engineering Platform, teams can build, deploy and manage modern cloud applications faster and with more confidence, using any language, any cloud architecture and any cloud. New native providers offer the best experience for each cloud, with Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure now generally-available, Google Cloud now available in preview and AWS available later this year. Pulumi Packages enable users to build and share reusable infrastructure and application components, while a new Automation API enables teams to seamlessly embed infrastructure automation in larger programs by using Pulumi as a library. All of this is accomplished using industry standard languages including Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go and . NET (News - Alert) /C#. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005463/en/ Pulumi's Cloud Engineering Platform enables teams to build, deploy and manage modern cloud applications faster and with more confidence, using any language, any cloud architecture and any cloud. (Graphic: Business Wire) "Building and managing cloud infrastructure has traditionally been overly complex, especially for cloud applications spanning multiple providers or using cloud-native services like Kubernetes or serverless," said Jim Mercer, research director, DevOps and DevSecOps, IDC (News - Alert) . "Cloud engineering is a new approach to software engineering that lets teams build and manage cloud infrastructure as software, just like the rest of their modern cloud application stacks. Platforms that enable organizations to harness cloud engineering best practices give them a fast path to getting the most out of cloud infrastructure, enabling modern cloud applications to be entirely built and managed using the same software development tools, languages and practices that underpin modern cloud applications." Global Enterprises Using Pulumi to Tame Cloud Complexity and Accelerate Innovation Fenergo, Ro, Lemonade and Kenshoo are among the high-performing cloud engineering organizations using Pulumi to tame cloud complexity and leverage cloud infrastructure innovation, via self-service infrastructure platforms, as a competitive advantage. "Pulumi improved our time-to-market by removing cloud infrastructure as a roadblock to business innovation," said Keith Redmond, VP of SaaS (News - Alert) engineering at Fenergo. "Our developers rely on Pulumi's Modern Infrastructure as Code and software engineering approach to build modern cloud applications, including the underlying infrastructure, using programming languages they understand. This has resulted in faster software delivery, closer collaboration and higher-quality deployments. Every developer is now empowered to move faster and spend more time on developing things that matter to our customers, which drives a competitive advantage for Fenergo." "Pulumi unlocked a way for us to empower our team with a seamless and low-effort path to creating and maintaining the infrastructure that we need to deliver our next-generation vertically integrated primary care platform faster," said Sri Ray, site reliability engineer at Ro. "Compared to other Infrastructure-as-Code providers, Pulumi is fast and easy for developers to adopt because it uses language constructs they already know, such as Go, TypeScript and Python. We can deliver more value for the business because Pulumi simplified how we maintain infrastructure and the code that runs on it." "Pulumi's Automation API helps us to build on existing best practices and further automate our deployment process -- eliminating manual tasks and exception handling," said Igor Shapiro, principal engineer at Lemonade. New Pulumi Platform Enables Cloud Engineering Best Practices Pulumi -- now version 3.0, with more than 70 new features and 1,000 additional improvements since the launch of 2.0 -- provides critical capabilities that enable companies to define and consistently apply cloud engineering best practices across their infrastructure, developer and security teams. Pulumi's open-source platform lets engineers tame cloud complexity and achieve competitive advantage. These best practices and the new Pulumi capabilities that enable them include: Building Cloud Infrastructure Using Modern Infrastructure as Code

Pulumi's native providers are the most complete and consistent interface for building on modern cloud platforms. Pulumi providers for Kubernetes, Azure and -- now -- Google Cloud provide 100% API coverage of cloud services (an increase of up to 2X (News - Alert) ) and same-day updates whenever the underlying cloud platform updates its APIs. An AWS-native provider will be available later this year. Pulumi also accelerates cloud adoption by enabling teams to build and share Pulumi Packages , building blocks that make it easy for users to codify infrastructure best practices and share them with their team or the Pulumi community. Practitioners can define the packages once in their language of choice and make them available in industry standard languages including Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go and .NET/C#.

are the most complete and consistent interface for building on modern cloud platforms. Pulumi providers for Kubernetes, Azure and -- now -- provide 100% API coverage of cloud services (an increase of up to 2X (News - Alert) ) and same-day updates whenever the underlying cloud platform updates its APIs. An AWS-native provider will be available later this year. Pulumi also accelerates cloud adoption by enabling teams to build and share , building blocks that make it easy for users to codify infrastructure best practices and share them with their team or the Pulumi community. Practitioners can define the packages once in their language of choice and make them available in industry standard languages including Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go and .NET/C#.





Deploying Cloud Applications and Infrastructure with Automation and CI/CD Integration Pulumi's Automation API enables infrastructure engineers to create their own internal platforms for dynamically provisioning infrastructure. These self-service platforms enable application development teams to provision infrastructure autonomously, without the ticketing systems associated with legacy tooling. Pulumi's testing frameworks let engineers continuously validate that the application and its infrastructure work correctly together. Pulumi also announced availability of its CI/CD Assistant for all teams. This enables deployment of cloud infrastructure and applications through more than a dozen popular CI/CD platforms, now including Spinnaker.

enables infrastructure engineers to create their own internal platforms for dynamically provisioning infrastructure. These self-service platforms enable application development teams to provision infrastructure autonomously, without the ticketing systems associated with legacy tooling. Pulumi's testing frameworks let engineers continuously validate that the application and its infrastructure work correctly together. Pulumi also announced availability of its for all teams. This enables deployment of cloud infrastructure and applications through more than a dozen popular CI/CD platforms, now including Spinnaker. Managing Compliance and Security across Platforms and Applications

Pulumi allows infrastructure and security teams to safely deploy infrastructure and proactively test it for compliance using Policy as Code. This allows engineers to correct issues before deployment and detect configuration drift. Pulumi also gives engineers complete visibility and control across all cloud environments, including audit logs detailing who changed resources, diffs for resource changes just like in Git and role-based permissions for each team member. Identity and group management with SAML SSO, SCIM synchronization and new role types enable security teams to give the right access to the right person and at the right time. "When we founded Pulumi, we began by enabling developers and infrastructure teams to collaborate more closely to build software together," said Joe Duffy, Pulumi Co-Founder and CEO. "What we didn't know was that this would form the basis of a new category, 'Cloud Engineering,' and that the industry as a whole would embrace it so fast. We are now centering our entire platform around this core idea, which is helping teams harness the modern cloud and disrupt entire business models. Today's announcement is an exciting milestone towards realizing this vision of the future -- democratizing access to the cloud and helping teams build better software together -- and we're still only just getting started." Getting Started with Pulumi

Anyone can get started with Pulumi using its open source SDKs to build, deploy and manage cloud resources. Pulumi also provides a fully managed service that tracks and versions infrastructure state, secures secrets and improves cross-team coordination with a dashboard that provides visibility across many projects. Individuals may use this service free for unlimited use and the Team and Enterprise editions provide advanced team collaboration capabilities. To get started, visit: https://www.pulumi.com/. Supporting Resources Try Pulumi: www.pulumi.com

Read more about the Pulumi Cloud Engineering Platform in the blog: https://pulumi.com/blog/pulumi-3-0

Learn more about Cloud Engineering: https://www.pulumi.com/cloud-engineering/

Learn more about Pulumi native providers: https://pulumi.com/blog/pulumiup-native-providers

Learn more about the Google Cloud native provider: https://pulumi.com/blog/pulumiup-google-native-provider

Learn more about the Pulumi Automation API: https://pulumi.com/blog/pulumiup-automation-api-ga

Learn more about Pulumi Packages: https://pulumi.com/blog/pulumiup-pulumi-packages-multi-language-components

Learn more about CI/CD Assistant: https://pulumi.com/blog/pulumiup-ci-cd-assistant-all-plans

Learn more about identity and group management features: https://pulumi.com/blog/pulumiup-bring-your-whole-team-to-pulumi About Pulumi Pulumi's Cloud Engineering Platform unites infrastructure teams, developers and security engineers around one software engineering process for delivering modern cloud applications faster and speeding innovation. Pulumi's open source Modern Infrastructure as Code helps teams tame the cloud's complexity using the world's most popular programming languages and communities, including Python, Node.js (JavaScript, TypeScript), Go and .NET (C#, F#). This enables teams to use a single pipeline for delivering and securing infrastructure and applications on any cloud-public, private, or hybrid-including AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes and more than 50 other cloud and SaaS providers. Organizations of all sizes, from startups to the Global 2000, have chosen Pulumi for their cloud transformation and modernization needs. Founded by Microsoft, AWS and Google software veterans in 2017, Pulumi is headquartered in Seattle and is backed by leading VC firms. For more information, visit www.pulumi.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005463/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]