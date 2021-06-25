[April 20, 2021] New Stackable Certificates Offer Immediate Resume Boost, Path to College Degree

The current unemployment rate in Michigan is 5.1% and nationwide 6.2%. There is an urgent need for job applicants to differentiate - quickly - to land their next position. With campuses throughout the state, Davenport University has launched a new concept for students - the Stackable Certificate. Studies show those with post-high school credentials have higher earning potential than their counterparts. However, the Davenport difference is its new stackable undergraduate certificates can apply to an eventual bachelor's or graduate degree in the same field of study. "Stackable certificates provide another path to a degree - with immediate skilled employment opportunities," said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, Davenport University president. "The additional skills and knowledge gained gives students an advantage over other applicants and provies a pathway for additional training funded either by the student or their employer."



Davenport University offers undergraduate stackable certificates in the following areas, all serving as a pathway to current Davenport associate degrees or bachelor's degrees: Business, Technology, and Health. Each Stackable Certificate is designed to be a building block toward an associate, bachelor, or master-level degree. Program credits can be seamlessly applied to the corresponding degree program.

In addition to Stackable Certificates, Davenport offers Post-Baccalaureate, Graduate Certificates, and Post-Graduate Certificates. Students can also explore general certificates to enhance and improve their skills in a specific field of study without pursuing a higher degree. "Many students aren't able to stop working to pursue their degree," said David Lawrence, Davenport vice president, admissions, and strategic partnerships. "Our Stackable Certificate program allows students to achieve an immediate resume boost to further their career while also planning for the future by pursuing their education goals. "And, individuals looking to change career paths and explore new interests can do so, achieving certifications to move into a new field of work quickly. An ever-popular option in today's changing environment." For more information, visit https://www.davenport.edu/academics/certificates or contact Davenport University admissions at 800.686.1600. About Davenport University: Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 6,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience, and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions, and urban education. More information is available at davenport.edu.

