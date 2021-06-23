[April 19, 2021] New Podcast Lancaster Connects Highlights Local Lancaster County Events, Businesses, Heroes, and Charities

LANCASTER, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a goal to provide a platform to support the Lancaster County community, the recently launched Lancaster Connects podcast is helping to bring exposure to the local events, charities, heroes, and businesses doing good. Produced and hosted by Ben McClure and Jeff Giagnocavo, owners of Gardner's Mattress & More , the Lancaster Connects podcast releases a new episode every Wednesday. "With the Lancaster Connects podcast, we're giving a platform to local organizations and individuals that they otherwise might not have," said McClure. "Our podcast is also not simply a Zoom recording that we just break down into audio. We produce a high-quality show in regard to AV and scripting to make sure that our guests are featured professionally and in the best possible way." McClure and Giagnocavo aim to have Lancaster Connects become a true entertainment and additive value platform to the Lancaster community, where local businesses and charities have a spotlight forum to promote themselves. On the audience side, they hope hat the people in the community look to the podcast as a source for reliable news and events, as well as a way to connect with local charities.



"At Gardner's Mattress & More, we've always believed in giving back to the community. This is why we suggest that our customers donate food when we deliver their mattresses, which we then bring to local food banks. Now, we're also using the Lancaster Connects podcast to match that generosity with weekly donations to the charities on our show," said Giagnocavo. "We're proud to lend a helping hand to our community and hope that our show inspires others to do so as well." For anyone interested in having a local hero, business, or charity featured on Lancaster Connects, nominations can be submitted by filling out this form .

Lancaster Connects is available to listen to directly on LancasterConnects.com or through various other podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. About Lancaster Connects

Produced and hosted by Ben McClure and Jeff Giagnocavo, owners of Gardner's Mattress & More , the Lancaster Connects podcast features the businesses, heroes, events, and charities doing good in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The Lancaster Connects podcast releases a new episode every Wednesday and is available to listen to on LancasterConnects.com or through other popular podcast platforms. Media Contact

