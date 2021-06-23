[April 15, 2021] New Innovations From Juniper Square to Transform Real Estate Fundraising Ecosystem

Juniper Square, the leading provider of investment management solutions for commercial real estate (CRE), today announced new offerings, including an identity screening capability that will enable widespread adoption of KYC ("know your customer") measures for investment managers, regardless of size or scale. New updates also include a Microsoft (News - Alert) Outlook add-in and the launch of Juniper Square Academy, an online platform that provides interactive, role-based learning paths for users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005351/en/ The new identity and watchlist screening capability optimizes a fundamental step in the due diligence process referred to as KYC or "know your customer" checks. These checks are inaccessible or cost-prohibitive for many GPs, which has prevented the standardization of this industry best practice to date. Juniper Square is democratizing access to this critical compliance measure through its technology. The new identity screening capability benefits investors as well, streamlining and simplifying the subscription experience by enabling them to answer a series of knowledge-basedidentity questions online in lieu of submitting hard documentation.



"Widespread access to and adoption of the KYC process will advance compliance standards for the commercial real estate investment industry at large, further reinforcing the quality and credibility of the asset class as a whole," said Vittoria Reimers, vice president of investor services at Juniper Square. "We're pushing hard to enable ready access to these types of best practices to continue empowering our customers." The additional innovations are designed to streamline investor relations, improve reporting on capital transactions and speed adoption for users, including:

Juniper Square for Outlook: Juniper Square developed an add-in that integrates its CRM platform directly within the Outlook client. It automatically identifies contacts and provides seamless access to investor information in a sidebar without ever needing to leave Outlook. Using Juniper Square for Outlook, GPs can now curate highly-personalized outreach strategies effortlessly, increasing fundraising efficiency and effectiveness. "The new Juniper Square feature on Outlook has significantly increased my overall productivity with a setup that lets me view everything I need in one place," said Jedd Horn, director of capital markets for Alchemy Properties and Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners. "It's a seamless integration and enables work to be perfectly streamlined." Juniper Square Academy: Juniper Square has launched an online learning platform free to all customers to empower them to take full advantage of the host of solutions that Juniper Square offers. The interactive courseware is customized to an individual's role and caters to all levels of proficiency, from beginners to power users. At launch, the initial learning paths focus on the fundraising and subscription process, including how to manage outreach to investors, set up digital subscription documents, and track investor subscription status and commitments in real-time. Confirmation Notices for Contributions and Capital Activity: Juniper Square's users can now create notices to confirm investors' contribution and capital activity, such as changes to capital account value or changes to ownership in the fund. The notices can be created in bulk and are automatically customized for each recipient and delivered through the investor portal or by email, making investor communications more effective. About Juniper Square Founded in 2014, Juniper Square is transforming the private funds industry with solutions that streamline fundraising, investment operations and investor reporting. Designed specifically for real estate, Juniper Square is trusted by hundreds of investment sponsors to manage more than $1 trillion in real estate investments. By using Juniper Square, clients such as Tishman Speyer, Rockpoint and Beacon Capital improve investor satisfaction, boost fundraising productivity and save time and money on investment administration. Juniper Square is based in San Francisco and Austin, Texas, and has quickly become the leader in commercial real estate investment management solutions. Learn more at www.junipersquare.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005351/en/

