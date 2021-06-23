[April 15, 2021] New Initiative to Combat Anti-Asian Violence Launched by Major Law Firms and Advocacy Organizations

In light of the recent surge in anti-Asian violence across the country, a group of Fortune 1000 General Counsel and over 40 law firms announced today the creation of The Alliance for Asian American Justice ("The Alliance"), a national pro bono initiative committed to standing up for victims, and preventing future acts, of anti-Asian hate. The Alliance will coordinate and drive law firm pro bono resources on behalf of victims to assist and support them in obtaining legal remedies. This can include providing victims with counsel to bring lawsuits to seek compensatory and other civil remedies or working with law enforcement to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable, where appropriate. We will also identify additional resources, when relevant, that will help victims navigate this challenging time, including specialized legal services, social services, and other community support. Historically, the legal system has marginalized low-income and under-represented Asian Americans who have not been afforded due process, let alone the basic respect and attention their cases deserve. Victims often lack access to legal remedies and support because of language and cultural barriers, among other inhibiting factors. Victims of anti-Asian hate need culturally responsive advocates and real solutions. "The Alliance will allow the hundreds of prominent and accomplished lawyers ofAsian descent in law firms and corporations (many of whom are former federal and state prosecutors) to leverage their expertise to advocate for and ensure justice on behalf of victims. Our non-Asian allies are likewise committed to joining us in this important work. We are eager to take action and look forward to many others joining in this fight," said Don H. Liu, Founding Advisory Board Member of the Alliance, and Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Risk Officer of Target (News - Alert) Corporation.



The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAAJ) and other frontline legal and community organizations will perform the initial intake with victims of anti-Asian hate and refer them to the Alliance. If you have a complaint, you should reach out to the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund at StopTheHate@aaldef.org, Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAAJ) at https://www.standagainsthatred.org/report, or National Asian Pacific American Bar Association at https://www.napaba.org/page/StandAgainstHate. If you have general questions about The Alliance, please email Contact@AllianceAAJustice.org. The Alliance's Board of Directors includes Don H. Liu; Wilson Chu, Partner, McDermott Will & Emery; Tai Park, Partner, White & Case; Brian A. Sun, Partner, Norton Rose Fulbright; and Debra Wong Yang, Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Alliance is co-chaired by Debra Wong Yang and Tai Park.

