[April 14, 2021] New Podcast Series from Regions Bank Offers Businesses Fresh Financial Insights

Regions Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a biweekly banking podcast series called Commercial Insights with Regions Bank.. The series features in-depth conversations with Regions thought leaders on key issues affecting businesses, from post-pandemic recovery to strategic planning to supply chain vulnerabilities. "At Regions Bank, we have a wealth of experience in helping businesses of all sizes reach their short-term and long-term goals. This podcast series is the latest example of our focus on delivering superior service and well-informed perspectives in a way that's convenient not only for our clients, but also for any business that wants important context on economic conditions and financial solutions," said Brian Willman, head of Commercial Banking for Regions. "This series builds on Regions' thought leadership delivered through our Commercial Insights section on Regions.com and the Commercial Insights magazine. Now, those quality insights on topics impacting today's business leaders are available through easy-to-access, on-the-go streaming channels - and anyone can download them."



Commercial Insights with Regions Bank will feature experienced commercial business advisors discussing innovative strategies business owners and C-suite leaders can consider as they work to position their organization for the road ahead. The podcast series was created with lessons learned from the economic challenges of the last year - with smart strategies for the future in mind. The inaugural episode, "Preparing Your Business for a Post-COVID World," talks about how the pandemic shaped the outlook for businesses in 2021 and how companies can actively position themselves for resilience and strength in the future. Upcoming episodes will cover what companies need to know to thrive and grow in a post-COVID world.

"As our commercial bankers support clients in navigating the various business cycles, we hope the Commercial Insights podcast series helps business leaders stay on top of their financial needs and goals for growth," said Willman. "At the same time, our team is here to offer one-on-one guidance for individual companies' needs." Future Commercial Insights with Regions Bank podcast episodes will cover supply chain strategies, hybrid work models, fraud management, and even decision fatigue. The podcasts complement Regions' existing Wealth Management podcast series. The Wealth podcasts feature discussions from experienced Regions Wealth Management professionals on topics including personal finance, retirement strategies, managing investments, and business expansion. All podcasts are available on via Apple, Spotify, Google (News - Alert) , Stitcher, and Pocketcast platforms. The Commercial Banking podcasts can also be accessed through the Commercial Insights section, linked here, on Regions.com. About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest, and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005059/en/

