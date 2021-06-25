[April 13, 2021] New Chief Strategy Officer, Amanda Kocon, Joins Edmentum's Executive Leadership Team

Edmentum (Edmentum.com), a global education leader and the original pioneer in online teaching and learning programs, announces the appointment of Amanda Kocon as its new Chief Strategy Officer. This newly created executive leadership role will help to realize Edmentum's vision by bridging the organization's long-term objectives and strong market position with its history of positive growth and forward momentum. Amanda brings over 25 years of experience in senior leadership positions at major educational nonprofit and financial services institutions. Her extensive knowledge of setting strategy, leading complex change management within diverse organizations, growing and diversifying revenue across markets, and developing teams are essential elements of this newly created executive leadership position at Edmentum. "Edmentum is laser focused on putting educators first and we are committed to supporting them as they finish an unprecedented year in education and navigate the uncertainty of the upcoming school year. We know that through these uncertain times, unfinished learning, and new future models of teaching and learning, we must ensure our near- and long-term vision and goals correspond directly to the needs of our education partners," said Jamie Candee, president and CEO of Edmentum. "I'm thrilled that Amanda will be leading the design, implementation, and management of our strategic planning rocess to ensure that it is directly aligned to this mission. Amanda's diverse and successful background in finance, operations, strategy, and education thought leadership will be essential as we execute on our strategy and partner to build school around every student."



Amanda's history of successful strategic planning and execution, servant-based leadership approaches, and passion for education and positively impacting student outcomes is an invaluable addition to the Edmentum team. Amanda most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at The New Teachers Project (TNTP) and has also previously held senior leadership positions at JP Morgan (News - Alert) Chase, including Chief Operations Officer of Global Futures and Options. "I've spent my entire career focused on high-impact work and nearly a decade in education specifically," said Amanda. "This past year has revealed a lot about what's working and what is not in our traditional school models, and with that comes a unique opportunity to double down on supporting educators, not only to accelerate learning, but also to boost the academic and life trajectories of their students. I am deeply inspired by Edmentum's ethos of putting educators first in all things, and by the opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of kids all over the world."

Edmentum Edmentum, Inc. is committed to making it easier for educators to individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Founded in innovation, Edmentum's powerful learning solutions blend technology with individual teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. Built on fifty years of experience in education, Edmentum solutions currently support educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide.

