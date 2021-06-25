[April 13, 2021] New Breathing Protection for COVID And More

PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Biotech, LLC, A Washington State start-up has developed a new, powered, full-face, hospital level breathing protection, (PAPR) device, affordable to the general public for the first time. "With this device, seniors and other susceptible people can have visitors with the same confidence that nurses have every day, entering an infected patient's room," said the Product's lead developer. Citizens Biotech's "Breathe-EZ" PAPR device provides up to 9 full hours of filtered air pushed through the same NIOSH certified name brand filters used by medical PAPR's costing from $1500 to $5000. Used for protection against COVID and other microbes, dust, mold, pollen, fumes, and most other airborne contaminants. Ideal for people with special breathing concerns, such as Asthma, COPD or Allergies, but also for anyone seeking at home, the highest NIOSH rated filtration as used by nurses and doctors in contagious hospital settings. The full-time "Positive Pressure" environment offered by PAPR's, is the key to keeping unfiltered air away from the eyes, nose and mouth of the wearer at all times. Available in 2 distinct versions, the patent pending CAPPE model which mounts to any baseball cap or sun visor, and the "Avitar", which is a more traditional full-face mask using lightweight strps for fitting.



An included set of unique adapters allow use of literally hundreds of different NIOSH certified filters from top, trusted name brand manufacturers with our system. Launching on a crowdfunding site, Indiegogo.com on April 10, the products will be available at a savings from the final retail costs, once released to retail outlets.

