[April 13, 2021] New Privacera and Dremio Technology Integration Enables Lightning Fast, Self-Service Analytics with Consistent Access Controls Across Hybrid- and Multi-Cloud Environments

FREMONT, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced a technology partnership with Dremio , the innovation leader in data lake transformation. This new alliance ensures joint customers have rapid, self-service analytics across all cloud data lakes with consistent access control policies and rich audits of data usage to comply with industry and privacy regulations.



Dremio makes it simple to run SQL queries directly against cloud data lake storage without making data copies. A high-performance, high-efficiency query engine speeds analytics processes, while Privacera's data access governance platform authorizes access to Dremio data lakes, implements consistent access control policies, and automatically enforces and audits them at enterprise scale. "Empowering our customers to get the most value from their data lakes and enabling rapid time to insight are two of Dremio's biggest priorities," said Roger Frey, Vice President of Business Development at Dremio. "Together with Privacera, we're taking that a step further by helping to ensure data is trusted, secured, and compliant with privacy and industry regulations."

The Privacera-Dremio partnership enables: Expanded authorization across data lakes and meta stores, including: Hive, Hive 2.x, Hive 3.x, Glue, S3, Azure, and many more

Secure data sharing across all business units with table-level access control

Seamless integration that allows rapid queries and improved productivity with no performance impact

Reduction in manual processes that alleviates the burden on data teams with a centralized location to enforce consistent controls across cloud services

Comprehensive access policies to provide rapid data access to data teams

Full transparency of data access and usage with rich reporting and auditing

Trusted compliance with privacy and industry regulations like GDPR, LGPD, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and more "Secure, trusted data is an enterprise's most vital asset. As data lakes house mission-critical data, it is essential we prevent them from becoming data swamps," said Vince Goveas, Director of Product Management at Privacera. "Our partnership with Dremio provides enterprises with a centralized approach to governing access to data that enables rapid, secure data analysis, without compromising privacy, security, or compliance with ever-changing regulations." Please tweet: News @privacera & @dremio partner to accelerate #dataanalysis and ensure consistent #datagovernance policies for #datasecurity #dataprivacy and #regulatorycompliance About Privacera Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas™, Privacera provides a unified system for data governance and security across multiple cloud services. Often described as "Apache Ranger in the Cloud," Privacera provides a single data access governance platform that extends Ranger's capabilities beyond traditional Big Data environments to multiple cloud services and analytical platforms such as AWS, Azure, GCP, Snowflake, and Databricks. Privacera enables IT and data platform teams to democratize data for analytics, while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera offices are located in Fremont, California and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.privacera.com or follow @privacera. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-privacera-and-dremio-technology-integration-enables-lightning-fast-self-service-analytics-with-consistent-access-controls-across-hybrid--and-multi-cloud-environments-301266804.html SOURCE Privacera

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]