New Qualtrics Study Reveals What Experiences UK Employees Want in the Future of Work
48% of UK workers believe they have been more productive working remotely, and 29% of employees actually feel more connected with co-workers than they did before the pandemic
Successful companies are putting experience transformation at the center of their return to work strategies by listening, understanding, and then acting on what their customers and employees want
LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released today from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, reveals what UK employees and customers want their experiences to look like in the future of work.
Qualtrics' new study from the XM Institute, "The Future of Work in 2021: Perspectives on the Next Normal," finds that workforce productivity is up, employees feel more connected to each other than before the pandemic, and future workplace trends are being driven by younger generations. For consumers, improved experiences like telehealth appointments, outdoor seating at restaurants, click-and-collect, and virtual fitness classes, are not only preferred but will be the expectation in the new normal.
This study, which examined the experiences and feelings of more than 4,000 workers around the world - including nearly 1,000 in the UK - illustrates that work preferences are continually shifting and the future of work will look different for everyone. That's why it is critical for companies to understand how their customers and employees are thinking and feeling, and then use that feedback to thoughtfully design their future experiences.
Key Takeaways from Qualtrics Study on UK Workforce:
The Power of Qualtrics XM Platform
Companies who put people at the center of their return to work strategies will be able to deliver better experiences and keep a competitive advantage in the future of work. For example, CEOs who understand that individual contributors want to be in the office more than managers, can use that feedback to create a return to work strategy that fits best for their company. Organisations around the world use the Qualtrics XM Platform™, to obtain these types of insights by listening, understanding, and taking decisive actions that improve the everyday experiences of customers and employees.
Additional Information:
