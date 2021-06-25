[April 13, 2021] New Qualtrics Study Reveals What Experiences UK Employees Want in the Future of Work

48% of UK workers believe they have been more productive working remotely, and 29% of employees actually feel more connected with co-workers than they did before the pandemic Successful companies are putting experience transformation at the center of their return to work strategies by listening, understanding, and then acting on what their customers and employees want LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released today from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, reveals what UK employees and customers want their experiences to look like in the future of work. Qualtrics' new study from the XM Institute, " The Future of Work in 2021: Perspectives on the Next Normal ," finds that workforce productivity is up, employees feel more connected to each other than before the pandemic, and future workplace trends are being driven by younger generations. For consumers, improved experiences like telehealth appointments, outdoor seating at restaurants, click-and-collect, and virtual fitness classes, are not only preferred but will be the expectation in the new normal. This study, which examined the experiences and feelings of more than 4,000 workers around the world - including nearly 1,000 in the UK - illustrates that work preferences are continually shifting and the future of work will look different for everyone. That's why it is critical for companies to understand how their customers and employees are thinking and feeling, and then use that feedback to thoughtfully design their future experiences. Key Takeaways from Qualtrics Study on UK Workforce: Productivity has increased with remote work: A high proportion of managers (42%) said their direct reports have been more productive working remotely, with 38% of employees agreeing they have been more productive themselves. The top reasons for improved productivity were flexible schedules, no commuting time, and control over workspaces.

A high proportion of managers (42%) said their direct reports have been more productive working remotely, with 38% of employees agreeing they have been more productive themselves. The top reasons for improved productivity were flexible schedules, no commuting time, and control over workspaces. Feeling connected is differnt for all employees: While 29% of employees say they feel more connected with their coworkers than before the pandemic, if you break down the numbers, 43% of 18-25 year olds felt more connected to co-workers, versus just 19% of those aged 50+.

Individual contributors want to go back to office more than managers and leaders: 53% of all employees say they want to split their working week across remote and on-site locations. However, while 58% of managers and above say they want to work remotely 1-4 days a week, only 46% of individual contributors say the same thing.

Gen Z is responding better to the evolution in how we work: 18-35 year olds have adjusted to the pandemic better than any other generation with 44% saying their personal well-being has improved since pre-COVID, versus only 25% of those aged 50 and over.

Remote work is now a driver of employee retention and attraction: Nearly half of respondents (47%) said a long term remote work policy would make them consider staying at their company longer. But only 4% said they would probably quit their job if they were forced back into the office full time. When looking for a new role, a huge 72% said it was important their employment afforded them the opportunity to live anywhere.

Nearly half of respondents (47%) said a long term remote work policy would make them consider staying at their company longer. But only 4% said they would probably quit their job if they were forced back into the office full time. When looking for a new role, a huge 72% said it was important their employment afforded them the opportunity to live anywhere. Zoom meetings are here to stay. 64% of UK employees think it'll be more socially acceptable to do a virtual customer meeting, instead of seeing each other in-person. And as a result, 42% expect to travel a lot less for work post-pandemic.



The Power of Qualtrics XM Platform

Companies who put people at the center of their return to work strategies will be able to deliver better experiences and keep a competitive advantage in the future of work. For example, CEOs who understand that individual contributors want to be in the office more than managers, can use that feedback to create a return to work strategy that fits best for their company. Organisations around the world use the Qualtrics XM Platform™, to obtain these types of insights by listening, understanding, and taking decisive actions that improve the everyday experiences of customers and employees. Additional Information: Full version of report: The Future of Work in 2021: Perspectives on the Next Normal

More details on the report: qualtrics.com/blog/how-pandemic-changed-future-of-work/

Qualtrics Back to Business Solutions: qualtrics.com/back-to-business-employee/ About Qualtrics Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) platform and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organisations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organisations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com. Contact: press@qualtrics.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311410/Qualtrics_XM_Logo.jpg

