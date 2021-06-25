[April 13, 2021] New Epson Industrial-Level Dye-Sublimation Solution Helps Print Shops Meet Growing Demand with Customized Just in Time Textile Production

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for domestically made products continues to surge, it is more important than ever for textile and apparel print shops to fulfill large, custom orders in shorter lead times. Epson today expanded its lineup of textile printing offerings with the industrial-level SureColor® F10070H dye-sublimation 76-inch wide-format printer to meet evolving customer needs. Delivering round-the-clock productivity at unmatched speeds and at a lower price than comparable solutions,1 the SureColor F10070H offers multiple ink configurations, including Light Cyan and Light Magenta or Fluorescent Pink and Fluorescent Yellow, enabling shops to deliver bright and vivid customized apparel, décor and novelty goods just in time. "As textile and apparel manufacturers expand production strategies to meet faster lead times, the SureColor F10070H enables shops to create high-quality customized clothing, unique sportswear, individualized novelty products, customized socks, décor pillows, and more in the amount needed," said Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. "The industrial-level SureColor F10070H enables producers to support just in time digital production, eliminating the need for stockpiling garments and allowing shops to easily replenish weekly demand. Moreover, the SureColor F10070H is one of the fastest in its price point and costs about half the price of competitive solutions available today." With six new user-replaceable 4.7-inch PrecisionCore® printheads and UltraChrome® DS6 ink technology,* the SureColor F10070H delivers industrial-level, roll-to-roll performance at speeds up to 2,635 sqft/hr2 with exceptional color saturation and high contrast. Leveraging six-colors, including Light Cyan and Light Magenta or Fluorescent Pink and Fluorescent Yellow ink configurations, the SureColor F10070H provides the ability to expand color gamut and bring bright, vivid colors to the production of custom sportswear, fashion items, décor, soft signage, and more with high levels of personalization. The cost-effective, high-capacity replaceable ink pack system holds 20L of ink per color, allowing for longer print runs with less user intervention. Engineered for demanding industrial environments, the SureColor F10070H includes advanced ato paper-tension control and a fabric head wiper for simple, continuous production with predictable performance.



A true turnkey solution for seamless workflow, the SureColor F10070H comes equipped with easy-to-use Epson Edge® workflow software featuring an Adobe® PostScript® 3™ engine for color management, smart nesting, pattern repeats, and more. The printer also comes with Epson Cloud Solution PORT, providing a live view of the printer fleet including production rates and printer utilization to optimize workflow. More about the SureColor F10070H

The SureColor F10070H consistently produces high-quality textiles, apparels and more, with a range of features, including:

Breakthrough Productivity – Six 4.7-inch PrecisionCore printheads deliver industrial-level, roll-to-roll performance at speeds up to 2,635 sqft/hr 2

– Six 4.7-inch PrecisionCore printheads deliver industrial-level, roll-to-roll performance at speeds up to 2,635 sqft/hr Brilliant Image Quality – UltraChrome DS6 ink technology produces exceptional color saturation and high contrast

– UltraChrome DS6 ink technology produces exceptional color saturation and high contrast Multiple Ink Configurations Available – CYMK plus either Light Cyan and Light Magenta or Fluorescent Pink and Yellow

– CYMK plus either Light Cyan and Light Magenta or Fluorescent Pink and Yellow Predictable, Reliable Performance – Advanced auto paper-tension control and fabric head wiper enable simple, continuous production

– Advanced auto paper-tension control and fabric head wiper enable simple, continuous production More Ink; Less Downtime – Low-cost, high-capacity replaceable ink pack system holds 20L of ink per color to ensure long print runs without user intervention

– Low-cost, high-capacity replaceable ink pack system holds 20L of ink per color to ensure long print runs without user intervention Seamless Workflow – Powerful Epson Edge workflow software featuring an Adobe PostScript 3 Engine

– Powerful Epson Edge workflow software featuring an Adobe PostScript 3 Engine Epson Cloud Solution PORT – Live production monitoring of printer fleet, including production rates and printer utilization

– Live production monitoring of printer fleet, including production rates and printer utilization Performance Optimized Epson DS Transfer Paper – Multipurpose, Rigid Photo Optimized, Adhesive Textile, and Production papers available Support and Availability

The Epson SureColor F10070H will ship direct from Epson America starting in July. There are several Epson PreferredSM Plus service coverage plans available that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service in the unlikely event of any hardware failure. For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com. About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050. Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/ Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

