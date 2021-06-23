TMCnet News
|
New Mindful E-Retailer Offers Little Luxuries Good for Home, Body and Planet
FAIRFAX, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CuriobyFifthandMain.com, a curated collection of ethically-sourced every day delights, recently launched. Based in Northern Virginia, the online store sells luxury, textured, non-toxic, peel + stick wallpaper.
Founded by Heather Shaw Menis, a luxury goods publicist along with her husband who works in the printing industry, Curio by Fifth & Main was born after the couple started making their own wallpaper and found it to be more user-friendly and more aesthetically pleasing than any other wall coverings they had tried.
Curio by Fifth & Main's wide array of mindfully-curated products are filtered through Menis's discerning eye and include decor, gifts, accessories, and wellness products. Among the delightful offerings: fair-trade, non-toxic linens, hand-dipped candles, health boosting elixirs, silk initial scarves and ingenious greeting cards.
Dubbed F&M Wall Coverings, the chic pattern selection grows steadily and also offers custom designs. The wallpapers are printed on stucco-textured, peel + stick paper that goes on easily and does not damage walls when removed. Added in March 2021, F&M Wall Coverings x Cheery Designs is a collection of playful but cool, kid-friendly prints designed by Elyssa Dorf of Cheery Designs. Because we print the wallpaper to order ourselves, we can customize any print, match backgrounds to popular paint colors, print a customer's own design or help them find something truly unique," said Menis. Curio by Fifth & Main has also partnered with interior designer Jill Switzer to offer expert interior design consultations and room mock-ups for customers by the hour.
About the Founder
About F&M Wall Coverings
About Curio by Fifth & Main
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mindful-e-retailer-offers-little-luxuries-good-for-home-body-and-planet-301265909.html
SOURCE Curio by Fifth & Main
02/04/2010
01/14/2011
Keynotes - Lincoln Ballroom
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 4:00-5:00pm
Tesla Giveaway - Must be Present to Win!
Date: 6/25/21
Time: 12:45pm
Exhibit Hall Grand Opening Reception - Hall D
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 5:00-7:00 pm