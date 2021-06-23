[April 12, 2021] New ON24 Enterprise Solution Extends Audience Reach, Delivers Advance Analytics and Integration Features

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today introduced a new enterprise solution to help companies enhance audience engagement and deliver actionable insights that seamlessly integrate with sales and marketing processes. Bringing together ON24 Live and On-Demand Captioning, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect, marketers can maximize performance of their digital programs and help drive more valued sales interactions, accelerating the buying journey of prospects. "Companies are adopting digital-first engagement strategies and looking for ways to deliver compelling experiences across every marketing and sales interaction," said Steve Daheb, CMO at ON24. "Our enterprise solution will allow customers to maximize the full power of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform to advance digital engagement and drive personalized customer experiences." The enterprise solution delivers new captioning capabilities combined with deep analytics and integration with leading marketing systems for marketers to leverage rich data from customers' digital experiences and scale accessibility to more audiences. Capabilities include: ON24 Live and On-Demand Captioning to extend audience reach globally. Captioning is available in more than 60 languages. Now companies can scale heir digital experiences and connect with more potential customers.

ON24 Intelligence to track in-depth content performance, engagement data, and audience buying signals across digital marketing programs. Customized reporting enables marketers to monitor programs and easily access detailed prospect insights to continually optimize their digital engagement efforts.

ON24 Connect to seamlessly integrate first-person insights with leading marketing automation, CRM, and other business systems to provide complete visibility into the customer journey across marketing and sales. Marketing teams can now empower sales teams to drive more high-valued customer interactions.



