New Waveguide Components Include WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 Sizes
IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just unveiled a new series of double ridge waveguide components that are ideal for satellite communication, radar, wireless communication, and test and instrumentation.
Pasternack's new line of double ridge waveguide components consists of 28 models that include WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 sizes. This new product release includes straight sections, bends and twist confgurations. These transmission line components deliver superior RF performance, cover wider frequency bands and offer lower cut-off frequencies compared to conventional rectangular waveguide WRD-180(18-40GHz), WRD-650 (6.5 to 18GHz), WRD-750 (7.5 to 18GHz) sizes. Additionally, a new series of double ridge waveguide-to-coax adapters are available that feature WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 waveguide sizes, SMA, N-type and 2.92mm connectors, UG-style square cover flanges and typical VSWR performance as low as 1.5:1.
"This offering of double ridge waveguide components allows for complete construction of transmission lines in a double ridge waveguide configuration. And because these new products are in-stock, we can meet our customers' urgent needs with same-day shipping," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.
Pasternack's new double ridge waveguide components are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.
For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.
