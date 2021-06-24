[April 07, 2021] New Regulations Threaten To Disrupt Teletherapy in the State of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisiana LPC Board of Examiners issued new rules effective March 31, 2021, stating, "If you are providing teletherapy services to clients located in LA, you must be licensed in LA and have board approval to provide teletherapy. Formerly, the governor and board made provisions to allow out-of-state licensees to provide teletherapy to patients who did not have a LA license. This was a federal and state response to the COVID-19 pandemic." With depression, anxiety, and substance use on the rise, there could not be a worse time to create barriers for clinicians to provide teletherapy. TPN.health responded immediately by providing two live virtual CE training to support the counselors in Louisiana to continue providing teletherapy services to their clients on April 5, 5pm-8pm and April 12, 5:30pm-8:30pm. Presented by Dr. Matt Morris, LPC, LMFT, this training will provide an overview of the guidelines, relevant laws, ethical considerations, and best practices to allow clinicians a basic foundation to practice or continue to practice teletherapy competently. More information about upcoming teletherapy trainings as well as registration can be found here .



TPN.health is a New Orleans-based tech company focused on connecting behavioral health professionals digitally to help facilitate the shared mission of improving behavioral health outcomes. TPN.health is committed to providing a safe and ethical environment for professionals and treatment organizations to connect and collaborate. Within the platform, clinicians can share resources, ideas, and leverage digital tools to prioritize clinically matched patient referrals. To find more information about upcoming Continuing Education events and behavioral health services, visit TPN.health or follow on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , or Instagram .

