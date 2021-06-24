[April 07, 2021] New IDC MaturityScape Offers IT Organizations a Framework for Building a Competitive, Adaptable Future Enterprise

As CIOs and business leaders respond to the cratered business landscape left by the COVID-19 pandemic, political upheavals, economic volatility, and climate change, they face the most difficult challenge of their careers. Some leaders will try to recapture a "better past," while others will leave the past behind and drive forward to a "breakthrough future." The new IDC MaturityScape: Future IT ( IDC (News - Alert) #US47174621) was developed to help IT leaders understand what that future breakthrough looks like and the stages they need to go through to achieve it. Armed with this insight, CIOs and line of business executives will be better positioned to deliver the future that they and their businesses need to not only survive but thrive as a future enterprise. The IDC MaturityScape methodology identifies specific business and technical outcomes, investments, and priorities that are needed for enterprises to navigate critical business and IT transitions and transformations. This new study explores three facets of IT: IT organization , tasked with overseeing and enabling the adoption, deployment, and management of digital technologies for the advancement of the organization's mission.

, tasked with overseeing and enabling the adoption, deployment, and management of digital technologies for the advancement of the organization's mission. IT function , which extends beyond the borders of the IT organization to the enterprise and its ecosystems in applying digital technologies to solve business problems and leverage opportunities.

, which extends beyond the borders of the IT organization to the enterprise and its ecosystems in applying digital technologies to solve business problems and leverage opportunities. Information technologies, comprising the digital technologies and use cases that increasingly constitute the core business. Further, the new MaturityScape provides a framework for identifying the stages, critical measures, outcomes, and actions required for IT organizations to effectively evolve to an agile and adaptive organization, a critical enabler of the creation and evolution of the future enterprise. The new study enables business and technology executives to identify areas in need of enhancement in five key areas or disciplines: Leadership and governance

Trusted and secure enterprise

Digital infrastructure

IT products and services

Innovation and intelligence



Serge Findling, vice president of research with IDC's IT Executive Programs (IEP) notes, "As IT becomes the operating system of the business, CIOs must reinvent their IT organization to deliver the capabilities of a successful, competitive, and adaptable future enterprise. In a time of multiple crises and market turbulence, rethinking what components are critical and assessing where the organization stands in this new lens is essential for creating effectiveness." Copies of this report are available to qualified members of the media. To request a copy of the report, or to schedule a one-on-one interview with Serge Findling, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com.

