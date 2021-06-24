TMCnet News
New Research Identifies Three-Point Plan to Successful Intelligent Automation Implementations
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses need greater executive buy-in, implementation across the organization and more robust governance if their intelligent automation deployments are to succeed, according to new research by Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity. The global study, conducted by research firm iResearch, surveyed 1,000 respondents in C-level, vice-president, and director positions from 12 nations and multiple industry sectors on the maturity of intelligent automation projects today.
The study found that the technology is developing at a breathtaking pace and identified three areas crucial for any organization to consider to become an intelligent automation leader.
Quotes & Commentary:
"The world of intelligent automation is fast-growing and quickly evolving," said Eric Musser, general manager, intelligent automation, Pegasystems. "Businesses using intelligent automation solutions just a few years ago would have been considered leaders in the space, but would be laggards by today's standards. The challenges and opportunities created by new data streams, low-code technologies, and ever-expanding customer engagement opportunities make it imperative that organizations engage at all levels of the business, as part of a center-out approach that structures technology around specific outcomes you want to achieve for the business and for your customers. Only then will you be able to reap the benefits of effective intelligent automation implementations now and into the future."
The survey canvased 1,000 C-suite executives, presidents, vice presidents, and senior directors, who work for enterprises in Financial Services, Consumer Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Communications, Government, and Education. Of these, 42% of respondents are employed in business strategy or operations, while 58% work in IT, software, or engineering. They represent companies that operate in 12 countries throughout the Asian-Pacific region, Europe, and the Americas.
