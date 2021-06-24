[April 05, 2021] New Technology Helps Hospitals Protect Staff, Conserve PPE

Specified Technologies, Inc. (STI), a pioneer in the firestop industry, is proud to announce a new device to aid hospital clinicians in continuing patient care while protecting staff and conserving PPE. The Clinician Patient Access Device™ (CPAD™) allows for patient monitoring and service changes at any time while keeping lines off the ground.



The Clinician Patient Access Device (CPAD) is a maintenance free self-sealing pass through for carrying patient services through corridor walls in Health care occupancies. The devices self-sealing membranes and intumescent technology automatically adjust as services are added or removed while still maintaining fire, smoke, and acoustical seals. Conserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by carrying patient services from the corridor into the patient space while still meeting NFPA 101, HIPAA, and ADA Requirements. (Photo: Business Wire)

As hospitals looked for ways to conserve PPE while managing patient services during the global pandemic, many hospital teams would run patient service lines beneath the doors of patient rooms and out into the corridor. But as this protocol became more common, it exposed clinical staff to the potential for slips, trips and falls from the profusion of cords and other patient lines. A new method was needed to allow for workflow without making patient lines a trip hazard. "Taking our patented self-sealing system originally developed for our EZ-Path® Cable Pathway devices, we developed a new pass-through solution for patient services such as IVs, Infusion Pumps and patient monitoring equipment," said Justin Pine, RCDD, Lead Product Manager for STI. "The goal of this new device was to provide a simple method of monitoring as well as adding or removing patient services without having to manually open or close a sealing mechanism or risk damaging services under foot as you enter or exit the patient's space." The Clinician Patient Access Device has been tested to ASTM E814/UL1479 for installation in existing 30-minute rated corridor walls, making it fully compliant to NFPA 101 Requirements. Additionally, the self-sealing system used in the CPAD has demonstrated the ability to restrict air flow to as minimal as 1.5 CFM even when installed to maximum capacity with tubing and services. The low-profile flush faceplate used in the CPAD also makes each installation fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The new CPAD device also helps hospitals to maintain acoustic seals to protect patient's privacy per the Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act. The CPAD has been tested to ASTM E90 achieving an STC Rating of up to 50 based on the performance of the surrounding construction. That rating takes into account the device's ability to reduce sound transmission through whatever barrier it has been installed into. Ensuring both patient privacy and as peaceful of a recovery space as possible. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005102/en/

