[April 01, 2021] New E-commerce App Transforms Selling Groceries On Shopify

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based supplier GreenDropShip has released an e-commerce app for Shopify that enables merchants to add natural and organic grocery products to their online store and automate their order fulfillment. It's currently the only app for selling groceries on Shopify. Wholesale supplier GreenDropShip has released the only e-commerce app for Shopify enabling merchants to sell groceries. At a time when online food and beverage sales are growing, GreenDropShip is transforming the way Shopify merchants can sell groceries. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 80% of US consumers purchased groceries online and this trend is expcted to continue. The one-of-a-kind app from GreenDropship enables store owners to tap into the growing online grocery market by allowing them to i mport products into their Shopify store with the single click of a button.



The app is designed to provide Shopify sellers access to brand-name grocery products, which can be profitable because of their low return rates and repeat purchases. The online grocery space also has high inventory turnover, especially natural and specialty products. According to co-founder Allen Kaplun, "We created the GreenDropShip App to offer Shopify merchants a way to have seamless automation. It saves time and spares online resellers the expense and hassle of hiring a developer to build a solution, so Shopify merchants can save thousands in development costs."

The GreenDropShip app not only enables Shopify sellers to gain access to popular grocery products, it also automates their e-commerce store. Merchants no longer have to worry about fulfilling orders since the app is designed to ship products directly to the final customer's front door. Online merchants using the app get access to over 20,000 natural and organic products from GreenDropShip, which in addition to food and beverages includes an extensive selection of premium vitamins, supplements, baby products, beauty & body care items, and household supplies. The app is available now in the Shopify App Store . To learn more, visit GreenDropShip at www.greendropship.com . View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-e-commerce-app-transforms-selling-groceries-on-shopify-301261046.html SOURCE GreenDropShip

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]