New AGNES Vitals Connect Streamlines Vitals Capture and Documentation for Skilled Nursing Facilities

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. ( AMD (News - Alert) ), a privately held telemedicine technology solution provider for healthcare organizations worldwide, announces AGNES Vitals Connect™, a cloud-based solution integrated directly with PointClickCare®, that reduces the time and resources needed for nursing staff to accomplish vitals rounds, leaving nursing staff more time for clinical observation and focused patient interaction.

"We realize how much pressure skilled nursing facilities are under with the current dynamics of the healthcare system, to improve efficiencies and patient outcomes," commented Eric Bacon, President of AMD Global Telemedicine. "AGNES Vitals Connect is a natural extension to our core technology offering in this space. It has proven to provide tremendous value for our existing customers looking to improve the accuracy and time of vitals capture."

AGNES Vitals Connect™ is an all-inclusive solution that encompasses the software, vital signs monitor, mobile cart, PointClickCare® EMR integration, support and training. This is an automated solution that provides nursing staff the ability to quickly capture vitals at the bedside; record the data using a single user login; and then automatically document the activity directly into the EMR.

About AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine is a leading privately-held Telemedicine technology solution provider of software platforms, integrated medical devices and telemedicine systems. For the last 30 years, AMD's technology solutions have empowered healthcare providers to deliver the highest possible level of care to any patient, anywhere, regardless of the circumstances. For more information on AMD, visit www.amdtelemedicine.com.

