[April 01, 2021] New Fortanix Partners First Program Offers Resellers New Ways to Profit from Data Security as Customers Move to the Cloud

Fortanix® Inc., the data-first multicloud security™ company, today announced the Fortanix Partners First program, a new channel partner program that enables resellers to grow their business by helping customers protect their data in the cloud. Fortanix also announced that Scott Hoard has joined the company as Area Vice President of Americas Channels to lead this new program and Fortanix engagement with resellers. The Partners First program leverages Fortanix Data Security Manager, a unified key management and data security system that works seamlessly across Azure, AWS, and Google (News - Alert) Cloud to create a profitable foundation of best-in-class data security. The recent spike in high-profile cyberattacks is a signal to businesses that data security is more critical now than ever. At the same time, many organizations are focused on migrating their data and applications to the cloud -- a recent Gartner (News - Alert) survey of public cloud users found that 81% of respondents are using two or more providers. But legacy data security tools and processes were never designed for this new cloud-, hybrid cloud-, API-driven world, and businesses are looking for trusted advisors to provide the new solutions they need to keep them safe. The Fortanix Partners First program is designed to support technology resellers who are their customers' trusted security advisors by expanding their security practice with new revenue streams. Fortanix offers sales and technical training at no extra cost to partners, with an aim to coplement the existing skills of security teams with education on cloud data security, encryption, and secrets management. Strong project-based deal registration protects and rewards the long-term investment resellers have made in their customers. Margin protection ensures a profitable start to a new line of business.



"The core of our business is helping customers transform their business with the latest innovations that meet their business needs," said Jeremy Parkins, CEO at Synacktek. "With Fortanix, it's win-win: we can make that transformation easier for customers while making it more profitable for us as well." "As the latest wave of high-profile breaches has demonstrated, many customers are struggling with security in the new digital world," said Randle Moore, Chief Strategy Officer at Fulcrum (News - Alert) . "Addressing these concerns has long been a core part of our business, and now we can expand it even further with Fortanix."

New Fortanix Channel Leadership Underscoring a commitment to the success of the channel, Fortanix has hired Scott Hoard in the new role of AVP of Americas Channels. Scott has been recognized multiple times as a "CRN Channel Chief" and prior to Fortanix held similar roles at Corelight, Kenna Security, A10 Networks (News - Alert) , and Barracuda Networks. "As I meet with resellers, I'm seeing first-hand the tremendous new opportunities for their cloud security business," said Hoard. "I'm excited to launch this new program that rewards resellers for their growth." Fortanix Partners First Built on Data Security Manager The Fortanix Partners First program is built on Fortanix Data Security Manager, a unified suite of data security products and capabilities that provide data-first, multicloud security. The suite includes Fortanix Cloud Data Control to automate the data security lifecycle across cloud platforms, as well as key management, database encryption, tokenization, and secrets management in one solution, with support for all cloud and DevOps use cases. The solution uses encryption to make sure data is protected anytime, anywhere, making stolen data worthless. Customers simplify their security operations while reducing the risk and penalties of data breeches. "Enterprise customers need the support of their security resellers more than ever before as they move to cloud," said David Greene, Chief Revenue Officer at Fortanix. "Under Scott's leadership, Fortanix is committed to giving resellers the tools and technology to keep their customers secure, along with the margins and financial protections to make the cloud transition a profitable one." For more information on the Fortanix Partners First program, visit fortanix.com/partners. About Fortanix: Fortanix® is a data-first multicloud security company that decouples data security from the underlying infrastructure. Data remains secure whether the applications are running on-premises or in the cloud. Fortanix® provides solutions for confidential computing, encryption, key management, secrets management, tokenization, and hardware security modules (HSM). Fortanix® is venture-backed and headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, see https://fortanix.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005212/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]