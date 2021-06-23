[April 01, 2021] New NSTA Book Helps Physical Science Teachers Boost Student Understanding Through Strategic Shifts in How They Structure Lessons

A practical new resource shows high school teachers how to design lessons for better results. Just published by NSTA Press, Instructional Sequence Matters, Grades 9-12: Explore-Before-Explain in Physical Science shows simple ways to rearrange and combine activities. The shifts lead to deeper learning for students and make it easier for teachers to use modern frameworks that emphasize three-dimensional learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005054/en/ Instructional Sequence Matters, Grades 9-12: Explore-Before-Explain in Physical Science book cover (Photo: Business Wire) Instructional Sequence Matters, Grades 9-12 is grounded in a research-based approach called the 5E model (Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate, and Evaluate). The author explains why sequence is important and then offers a self-guided tour to becoming an explore-before-explain teacher.Included in the book are planning templates and model lessons. Teachers will learn to engage students as they tackle engineering design problems, use algebraic and mathematical reasoning, read technical texts, develop their own inquiries, and write argumentative essays.



Like its popular counterparts for grades 3-5 and 6-8, Instructional Sequence Matters, Grades 9-12 is useful for a range of educators: novice and experienced teachers, online teachers in need of concrete examples that are easy to discuss virtually, leaders of professional development workshops, and teacher-educators. Browse sample pages of this title for free at the NSTA Bookstore website.

For additional information or to purchase a copy of Instructional Sequence Matters, Grades 9-12 and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Bookstore. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 144-page book is priced at $27.25 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $21.80 (Stock # PB438X3; ISBN # 978-1-68140-844-6). About NSTA Founded in 1944, the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is the largest organization in the world dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation in science teaching and learning for all. A vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals, NSTA is committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. NSTA Press® produces several new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005054/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]