New Raydiant Report Shows 75% of Consumers Have Used BOPIS and Curbside Pick Up in the Past 12 Months
SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading digital signage and experience management platform Raydiant has released the findings from their State of BOPIS 2021 Report.
The report surveyed 1,000 US consumers on January 18, 2021, with a goal of better understanding the experiences consumers have had with buy-online-pick-up-in-store solutions.
Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant said: "Consumer behavior and expectations have changed dramatically over the past year and brick and mortar retailers will need to adapt in order to survive and thrive in the years ahead. Offering BOPIS is a great way to give consumers what they want by delivering a more seamless the in-location experience".
Key Findings
Consumers are using BOPIS repeatedly. More than 56% of respondents have used BOPIS 6 or more times in the past year, with 8.2% of them using BOPIS 20 times or more.
Curbside pickup could enhance your BOPIS offerings. 34.3% of responents said they'd use BOPIS options more frequently if the retailer brought items to their vehicle.
BOPIS has to be efficient. Waiting in line to pick up items is a leading turn-off for consumers who buy items online and pick them up in-store.
To download a full copy of the report, please click HERE
About Raydiant
