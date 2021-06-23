TMCnet News
New Consumer Survey of Nearly 8,000 Grocery Shoppers Reveals Astounding Ecommerce Shift in the Post-Pandemic Retail Era
CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US grocery consumers have flocked online at a rate never seen previously due to the Covid pandemic -- with time savings being the primary motivating factor rather than Covid-related safety concerns.
However, the store is far from dead. Consumers are increasingly favoring a blended store-online grocery shopping approach. These are just a few of the key insights from a new consumer survey from PowerReviews, a leading provider of ratings and reviews and User-Generated Content solutions.
The PowerReviews Evolution of the Modern Grocery Shopper study draws on survey responses from 7,916 grocery shoppers across the country, surveyed in February 2021. Key findings include:
More grocery shopping is happening online than ever before
Brick-and-mortar grocery is alive and well
Ratings and reviews positively impact the behavior of both online and in-store grocery shoppers
Andrew Smith - VP, Marketing at PowerReviews, says:
“Our results show this is still the case to a certain extent, but shoppers are clearly more comfortable doing their grocery shopping online today than pre-Covid. The fact that consumer convenience is the biggest reason for this is indicative that this trend will continue long after the pandemic is behind us.
“Trends evident in other shopping verticals are mirrored in the grocery sector. Shoppers are relying more on validation from existing shoppers when making buying decisions in the form of user-generated content. Ratings and reviews are key to providing the buyer confidence necessary for grocery consumers to convert -- according to our survey, whether shopping online or in-store.”
Read the full survey results on the PowerReviews website.
Research Methodology
