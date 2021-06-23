TMCnet News
|
New Study from Qualtrics Reveals a Majority of Employees Support Vaccine Mandates
PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, today released a new study that examines customers' and employees' attitudes toward vaccine mandates. The study reveals that employees largely support vaccine mandates, with a large number of them saying they will wait to be vaccinated before returning to the office. Customers are also more likely to support businesses that require their employees to be vaccinated.
The pandemic upended life as we knew it and every organization around the world had to change. Many were left wondering what impact the sudden shift would have on the future of experience. Now, as companies create their playbooks for the new normal, it has never been more important to listen to feedback from employees and customers to ensure they can deliver experiences that create a sense of safety and comfort.
Qualtrics' new study asked more than 1,000 individuals across the United States about their views on vaccine mandates and what they'd like to see moving into the new normal. (Study results can be found here).
Key Takeaways from Qualtrics Study:
Return to Work and Back to Business
Qualtrics XM Platform™ is used by organizations around the world to identify what people need, and what actions they can take to improve the everyday experiences of customers and employees. During the global pandemic, Qualtrics responded to the changing needs of their customers by introducing new Return to Work and Back to Business solutions that help companies quickly pivot their strategies by identifying and fixing experience gaps across their organizations.
Additional Resources:
About Qualtrics
Contact: press@qualtrics.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-qualtrics-reveals-a-majority-of-employees-support-vaccine-mandates-301259315.html
SOURCE Qualtrics
08/29/2013
10/08/2010
Lunch
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 12:00pm
Smarter Strategies for IoT Deployment
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Security 101
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm