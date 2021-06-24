TMCnet News
New Jobvite Report Reveals Altered State of Today's Workforce One Year into Pandemic
Today, Jobvite (www.jobvite.com), the leading end-to-end talent acquisition suite provider, published its 12th annual Job Seeker Nation Report, The Rise of the Optimized Workforce, an in-depth look at the behaviors, views, and preferences of the modern workforce roughly one year since the onset of the pandemic.
The 2021 Job Seeker Nation Report gathered responses from more than 1,500 adults, with the resulting data revealing that two-thirds believe getting a job in 2021 will be more challenging than the year before. Sixty-four percent of workers also believe the job seeking process is more stressful currently, especially for working parents, and one-quarter have changed industries since this time last year.
The job market shift has led stress levels, job insecurity, and financial concerns to skyrocket, especially among working parents. In contrast, purposeful awareness of social and racial justice issues has drastically altered job seekers' expectations of employers, particularly when it comes to COVID-19 safety measures, diversity initiatives, company culture, and remote work. Forty-two percent would reject a job offer if the company lacked diversity or clear goals for improving diversity in hiring, and 58% would decline a job opportunity if the employer did not have clear COVID-19 protocols in place.
More than half of surveyed workers (53%) have or plan to have a second source of income outside of their current job, compared to 36% surveyed in February 2020, with the main reason being a need for additional income. Alarmingly, 30% of respondents said they, or someone in their immediate family, has gone without food for 24 hours in the past month due to a lack of food or money, an increase of 11% since this time last year.
"Over the past year, the pandemic has greatly altered the dynamics of the U.S. labo market, bringing about what we believe to be 'The Rise of the Optimized Workforce,' fueled by the profound change in the concerns, challenges, and priorities for workers and job seekers nationwide," said Aman Brar, CEO of Jobvite. "COVID has had a significant impact on the workforce, making it evident that employers and recruiters must have a complete understanding of how to adjust efforts to meet the demands of varied realities-for individual work experiences of today and tomorrow."
Jobvite's 2021 Job Seeker Nation Report helps job seekers, employers, and recruiting decision makers understand:
Additional key findings from the report include:
State of Job Seekers Today
Remote Work
COVID-19 in the Workplace
Jobvite's 2021 Job Seeker Nation Report was conducted by Zogby Analytics in February 2021 and examines the views and behaviors of 1,511 adults (ages 18+) in the U.S. who were working full time, part time, or were looking for work during Q1 2021.
To read more about workers' evolving expectations in the workplace, download Jobvite's 2021 Job Seeker Nation Report in its entirety. For more information on Jobvite, visit www.jobvite.com.
