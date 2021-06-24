TMCnet News
New Research Shows Major Differences between Organizations that Centralize Customer Experience and Those that Don't
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in conversational AI for both voice and digital customer engagement, announced new research that shows a strong consensus that CX needs more accountability, but little consensus on how to provide that. The report titled "The CX Leader of the Future What's Changed, What's Possible — and What Works," is based on a survey of more than 400 customer experience leaders in North America.
In December 2020, [24]7.ai and SMG Research and Content Studio, a B2B technology information and research services company, conducted a study to examine the organizational structures of large businesses as they relate to customer experience, and whether there is a difference between companies that centralize the CX function and those that don't. The study found that the way a company is organized, and the metrics it measures, has a direct impact on the overall customer experience.
Key Findings:
"This study shows that, while delivering exceptional customer experiences is critical, many companies neither concentrate this function within a team, nor account for it effectively," said Lisa Matherly, Vice President of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "Centralized CX organizations have a different point of view surrounding CX than their peers. In addition, they measure harder metrics and experience better outcomes compared to organizations with a more decentralized approach to CX. Simply put, if your organization has a decentralized approach to CX, then you're wasting time and money."
[24]7.ai and CMSWire hosted a webinar on Thursday, March 25 to discuss the findings of this report in more detail. To listen to the replay of the webinar "Leading CX into the Future," please click here.
The report, and the full results of the survey may be downloaded here.
