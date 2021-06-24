TMCnet News
New study from Qualtrics reveals the importance of CSR to UK employees in a post-Covid world
LONDON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, today released a new study into corporate social responsibility and its impact on overall UK employee engagement. Learnings from the report include how CSR has become more important to employees since the start of 2020, the importance of consulting employees before launching an initiative, and the top 5 CSR initiatives employees would like their organisation to invest in.
The study examined more than 500 full-time employees in the UK to uncover the impact of COVID-19 on people's attitudes towards CSR and their company's position in the community.
Key Takeaways:
Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ is used by organisations around the world to identify what their people need, and what actions they can take to improve the everyday experience to improve the bottom line. In 2020, Qualtrics EmployeeXM was recognised in "The Forrester New Wave™: EX Management Platforms for Large Enterprises" report as a leader in Employee Experience Management. Qualtrics is the only Leader who received a Differentiated rating in seven of ten criteria, including vision, market approach, customisation, and others.
The power of purpose: how corporate social responsibility (CSR) influenced employee engagement in 2020 can be downloaded here.
