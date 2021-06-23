[March 29, 2021] New Opportunity for Tens of Thousands of Texas Community College Graduates to Earn Bachelor's Degrees Through Bellevue University

Graduates from more than 50 Texas community colleges who enroll in a Bellevue University bachelor's degree program can now benefit from an innovative grant that transfers in 60 credits or credits earned in an associate degree and applies the full cost of students' associate degree tuition toward their Bellevue University tuition. The Texas Community College Promise Grant is open to all graduates who have completed an associate degree at a Texas state community college, no matter when they completed their degree or their major. "Thanks to the Community College Promise Grant, tens of thousands of Texas community college graduates from across the state, including those who are re-skilling or considering career moves, can continue their path to a bachelor's degree," Jim Nekuda, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, said. Nekuda added that the grant will be evaluated by Bellevue University and each of the participating institutions after its first year to determine if it wll be a permanent offering.



"Bellevue University recognizes and respects the high-quality education provided by our community college partners in Texas and across the country," Dr. Mary Hawkins, President of Bellevue University, said. "Community college students have always been encouraged to complete the associate degree, and they can also take general education courses and electives from the community college. Bellevue University already accepts all associate degrees in full, which may save students significant time and money." For more information, degrees.bellevue.edu/texas.

About Bellevue University Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with more than 60,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills, while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation's top military and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and everywhere online with more than 80 degree programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (hlcommision.org). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005054/en/

