[March 25, 2021] New O'Reilly Book Spotlights Practical Process Automation for Modern Architectures

Camunda today announced the release of Practical Process Automation, a new O'Reilly book authored by Bernd Ruecker, Camunda co-founder and chief technologist. The new release is available in digital and paperback formats. With cloud native technologies, microservices and serverless functions playing a pivotal role in modern architectures, it is becoming increasingly complex to automate end-to-end processes with individual components that are decoupled and independent by design. Practical Process Automation provides a framework through examples and practical advice, and reveals how you can design complex processes in modern architectures to deliver true business value. Ruecker, who holds an MSc in Software Technology, is well-known among software engineers for his work helping teams to utilize process automation technology to the full extent -- coaching countless users to implement business logic centered around long-running flows. In addition, he co-authored the successful book Real-Life BPMN, a consisten top 300 global seller in Amazon's software engineering category.



"I've been working for many years to help organizations automate processes within cloud native architectures, and have received significant feedback from users in real-life scenarios who find it hard to access concrete examples to guide them through this complex space. While this has resulted in many blog posts, conference talks and articles, one thing was clear: we need guidance," Ruecker said. Practical Process Automation is available now through O'Reilly and other booksellers. For a limited time, Camunda is offering free access to the digital copy on its website.

About Camunda Camunda is an open source software company innovating process automation with a developer-friendly approach that is standards-based, highly scalable and collaborative for business and IT. A community of tens of thousands of users across companies such as Allianz, ING, and Vodafone (News - Alert) design, automate and improve mission-critical business processes end-to-end with Camunda, enabling them to build software applications more flexibly, collaboratively and efficiently, gaining the business agility, visibility and scale needed to drive digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com. About Practical Process Automation In today's IT architectures, microservices and serverless functions play an increasingly important role. But creating meaningful, comprehensive, and connected business solutions when the individual components are decoupled and independent by design poses a serious challenge. Practical Process Automation tackles orchestration and integration in microservices and cloud-native architectures, providing a framework through examples and practical advice, and reveals how you can design complex processes in modern architectures to deliver true business value. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005680/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]