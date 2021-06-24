TMCnet News
New OpenX Survey Highlights Opportunities for Publishers Within Prebid
LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX today released the findings of a recent survey that examines how digital media publishers are using Prebid to manage their programmatic advertising. The survey highlights the importance of Prebid in terms of generating and maximizing revenue, with over 75 percent of publishers reporting that they find Prebid to be a "critical aspect" of their revenue.
While publishers acknowledge the impact Prebid can have on their bottom line, many publishers feel they could be doing more, and only 8 percent of pubs were very satisfied with the programmatic revenue they were currently bringing in. Only 18 percent of publishers felt that they were getting everything out of Prebid that they could.
The survey generated responses from 381 people in the publishing community with 36 percent coming from large publishers that generate more than 1 billion ad requests a month. When contrasting answers from large publishers with those from smaller publishers, it is clear that large publishers are able to experiment more in order to drive as much revenue as possible. Publishers with more than 1B requests/month were more than 2X as likely to use multiple Prebid configurations than publishers with less than a billion monthly requests.
Other highlihts from the report include:
"Prebid has filled a real gap in the market, providing an open source solution for publishers that gives them control and visibility over their stack," said Rich Calkins, Senior Product Manager at OpenX. "What the survey shows, however, is that Prebid is in many ways still an untapped opportunity. Publishers understand the revenue potential of Prebid, but many are not necessarily satisfied with what they are seeing today. As a community of companies that contribute code to Prebid, this is something that we need to work on fixing, making sure that we are setting up publishers to succeed and really unlock the full potential of Prebid."
To view additional findings from the report, visit https://blog.openx.com/the-pulse-on-prebid and for more information on the study, email research@openx.com.
