New Lifestyle Preferences Drive New Era for Business
BOSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic sent millions of Americans home this time last year, many professionals struggled to navigate work and household responsibilities. But a recent survey from Harvard Business School Online shows that working online did work. In fact, many professionals even experienced advancement and growth—both on the job and at home—this year.
Professionals Like Working from Home and Some Don't Want to Go Back
"The past year has been difficult for everyone, but what's surprising is how well people feel they've performed at work, while at home," said HBS Online Executive Director Patrick Mullane. "Now, as we're preparing to get back to 'business as usual,' it seems professionals don't want 'business as usual.' Instead, they want flexibility from their employers to allow them to maintain the new work/home balance and productivity they have come to enjoy."
HBS Online retained Cambridge, Mass.-based market research firm City Square Associates to survey nearly 1,500 professionals who worked remotely during the COVID-19 shutdown from March 2020 to March 2021. Respondents were asked to compare this past year to the prior one.
Professional Growth Despite Personal Struggles
Despite the widespread hardships and heartbreaks of COVID-19, there is positive news. The HBS Online survey revealed that respondents experienced professional and personal wins, along with embracing many healthy—and even some unhealthy—habits.
"Many of us have Zoom fatigue," said HBS Online's Managing Director of Product Management Simeen Mohsen. "Yet, despite not being in the office, many professionals still performed well and were even able to grow in their careers. They somehow rose to the occasion and gave it their all, both as individuals and as teams."
Want to Go Back toOffice, But with More Flexibility and Certain Conditions
The survey showed that many professionals miss their colleagues and other aspects of being in the office, and some want to go back. But since they proved they were able to perform, and even excel, during the pandemic, they want more flexibility.
Miss Their Colleagues But Want Flexibility
Conditions for Going Back:
Other Survey Highlights:
Professional Growth
Excelled at Work
Gelled with Co-Workers—Even While Remote
Found Time for Career Development
Personal Growth
Developed Healthy Habits
Formed and Strengthened Relationships
Navigated Challenges and Acquired Bad Habits
Hardships & Heartbreak
For more information about the survey, to download infographics, or to find tips to help business leaders navigate the changing workplace, click here.
About Harvard Business School Online
