[March 24, 2021] New Booking Platform Poised to Assist Hospitality Professionals with Post-Pandemic Travel Rush

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider777 (www.insider777.com), the invitation-only hotel booking platform, has launched the perfect tool to help hospitality industry insiders generate business, increase revenue, and deliver exceptional client value. With Insider777's brand-new platform, Las Vegas travel Insiders – VIP hosts, convention organizers, event planners, travel agents and celebrity influencers – have a multifaceted tool for mobilizing and maximizing their post-pandemic recovery initiatives. The company's pilot program included more than 100 Insiders. They referred over 12,000 members in less than five months. While eye-opening, these figures only scratch the surface. Insider777 has identified over 35,000 potential hospitality Insider partners in Las Vegas alone. In addition to Vegas, Insider777 has targeted more than 380,000 hospitality Insider partners in the four other markets it is focusing on over the next 12 months: Los Angeles, San Diego, New York, and Miami. Those locations receive som 200 million visitors each year and produce approximately $25 billion in room revenue for the hotel industry.



Insider777 enables hospitality professionals to deliver superior concierge services to travelers: Insiders invite clients to access the platform through their co-branded Insider777 page. Members book discounted rates for vacations, conventions, bachelor/bachelorette parties, weddings and other occasions at more than a half-million properties worldwide. The platform confirms the booking and automatically notifies the Insider and credits his or her commission. Phil Rosen, Insider777's founder and chief executive officer, is a former independent event organizer and VIP host in Las Vegas. He saw first-hand the demand for a better way that event organizers, travel agents and hospitality professionals could assist customers in securing hotel accommodations.

"Using my Insider status, I negotiated with all the major Strip and downtown hotels to offer – but not advertise to the public – prices much lower than the 'Best Available Rates,' advertised by online travel agencies like Expedia and Priceline," Rosen explained. "Insider777 is so confident in its rates that if a member finds a lower published rate elsewhere, the company will beat it by five percent." ABOUT INSIDER777 Insider777 is a Delray Beach, Fla.-based, invitation-only online hotel booking platform. It has developed a proprietary software application and leveraged relationships with 500,000 hotels and industry insiders around the world to offer members the lowest rates available. To learn more, visit www.insider777.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Contact

