New Nationwide Poll Reveals 56% of Students' Grades Improved During Remote Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the coronavirus pandemic shuttering classrooms around the country and kids transitioning to remote learning, a recent survey commissioned by Photomath , the #1 math learning app, found that 56% of kids under the age of 18 saw their grades improve according to their parents. The nationwide survey by OnePoll queried over 1,000 U.S. parents to identify how they were coping with remote learning. The survey also found that 75% of parents tasked with helping with their child's homework are also willing to pay for support with math. 56% of kids under the age of 18 saw their grades improve according to their parents Other findings in the survey showed that of the parents that hired a tutor, 64% hired one for math support. According to parents, the survey also found that their kids are using math learning apps like Photomath more than Google, YouTube, and other online tools when stuck on a math problem. "I was introduced to Photomath last year from a teacher friend and couldn't have gotten through virtual schooling with my two kids without it. It's saved me with my 5th and 7th graders' homework," said Beck Frost, a parent, and Photomath user. "I have an MBA, but their math had me stumped. Photomath helped me just as much as it did them."



In addition to the OnePoll survey, Photomath surveyed 1,000 of its users and found that 82% are using Photomath more during the pandemic, and 70% of users said their math confidence has improved because of the app. 77% of parents said they use Photomath at least once a week when helping their kids with homework. "The pandemic and remote learning has greatly impacted families, and parents have had to step up as teachers and tutors during this unprecedented time," said Damir Sabol, CEO and founder of Photomath. "Most families cannot afford or find a private tutor and need support with math homework. Photomath is accessible and affordable for everyone and enables parents and students to learn math together, which can lead to better grades."

Photomath is free and acts as a digital math tutor for students and parents struggling with math homework. By scanning a handwritten or printed math problem from a smartphone, Photomath uses computer vision and machine learning technology to recognize and instantly solve math problems, from basic arithmetic to advanced calculus. Photomath also provides step-by-step instructions, guiding students to understand and master math concepts. Photomath Plus, its premium version, includes animated tutorials and dynamic illustrations that outpace traditional teaching methods by bringing every solving step to life. To learn more about Photomath and download the app, visit https://photomath.com . About Photomath

Photomath is the world's most used math learning app with over 220 million downloads worldwide. Photomath's mission is to transform learning by helping every student succeed in math, using the power of AI and a smartphone. Photomath instantly scans and solves math concepts, ranging from arithmetic to calculus, and explains how to solve math problems through step-by-step instructions and animated tutorials. Based in San Mateo the company is funded by Cherubic Ventures, Goodwater Capital, GSV Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and Learn Capital. Media Contact:

