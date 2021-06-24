TMCnet News
New Study from Qualtrics Reveals How CIOs are Future-Proofing the Workforce Technology Experience
LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released today from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, reveals how IT executives and senior technology leaders in Europe are playing a critical role in helping their workforce navigate the global pandemic and driving employee engagement, enablement, and productivity.
Findings from the Qualtrics study of more than 200 IT executives from France, Germany and the UK provide a framework for how leaders have shifted their technology investments during COVID-19 as a result of employee feedback and insights, and how those priorities indicate a broader trend in enabling the workforce of the future. (Study results can be found here)
Key takeaways:
In addition to the study, Qualtrics launched EmployeeXM for IT, which helps IT teams identify and improve the employee experience by understanding technology gaps within the organisation. Leaders can use insights gained to receive more clarity around how internal technology, tools, and services can best support employees, and which actions are needed to help their workforce be more productive and successful.
EmployeeXM for IT closes employee technology gaps in four areas:
To learn more about EmployeeXM for IT and request a demo, please visit qualtrics.com/it-demo. To see the full report findings please visit this page.
About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) platform and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organisations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,000 organisations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.
