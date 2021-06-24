[March 23, 2021] New Study from Qualtrics Reveals How CIOs are Future-Proofing the Workforce Technology Experience

LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released today from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, reveals how IT executives and senior technology leaders in Europe are playing a critical role in helping their workforce navigate the global pandemic and driving employee engagement, enablement, and productivity. Findings from the Qualtrics study of more than 200 IT executives from France, Germany and the UK provide a framework for how leaders have shifted their technology investments during COVID-19 as a result of employee feedback and insights, and how those priorities indicate a broader trend in enabling the workforce of the future. (Study results can be found here ) Key takeaways: 63% of all IT executives said at least a quarter of their employees will continue to work remotely permanently

70% of organisations increased the frequency of employee listening since COVID-19 began

74% of respondents said they're currently taking action on IT transformation projects in direct rsponse to employee feedback

28% of IT departments feel extremely prepared to support employee needs post-COVID-19



Jay Choi , Chief Product Officer, Qualtrics. "That's why we believe technologies such as Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ will be critical in supporting IT leaders and their teams in rethinking how they listen to the needs of their employees and act on their feedback to deliver world-class technology experiences." In addition to the study, Qualtrics launched EmployeeXM for IT, which helps IT teams identify and improve the employee experience by understanding technology gaps within the organisation. Leaders can use insights gained to receive more clarity around how internal technology, tools, and services can best support employees, and which actions are needed to help their workforce be more productive and successful.

EmployeeXM for IT closes employee technology gaps in four areas: Provide IT and HR leaders with a holistic understanding of employees' everyday technology experiences

Improve IT support processes, quality, and perception

Ensure new vendor implementations and project rollouts meet employee needs

Use employee insights to make the right investments and drive continuous improvement To learn more about EmployeeXM for IT and request a demo, please visit qualtrics.com/it-demo. To see the full report findings please visit this page. About Qualtrics Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) platform and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organisations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,000 organisations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com. Contact: press@qualtrics.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311410/Qualtrics_XM_Logo.jpg

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]