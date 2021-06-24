[March 23, 2021] New ZTE Unite IV Mobile Hotspot Delivers Internet on the Go

ZTE Canada, a leading provider of consumer mobile devices, announced the availability of the new pocket-size ZTE (News - Alert) Unite IV mobile hotspot. Get unparalleled network connectivity, long-lasting battery life, and a smooth user experience on-demand. "High-speed connectivity has become critical over the past year," said Brad Li, President of ZTE North America. "We designed the Unite IV to support flexibility while working or learning from home, spending time outdoors, or traveling. We want to be mobile, and we want to stay connected. The Unite IV is going to deliver mobile high-speed connectivity that consumers can count on wherever they go." The ZTE Unite IV hotspot is fast, safe, and reliable. A dedicate high-speed mobile data connection lets you send and receive large emails and files and stream live video chats, music, video, and more!



Blazing Fast Upload & Download Speeds Whether working or learning from home, or on the road, access LTE (News - Alert) internet over your wireless carrier network with the ZTE Unite IV hotspot. Get up to 800 Mbps of high-speed data and simultaneously connect 16 devices to WiFi (News - Alert) .

Less Waiting, More Doing The ZTE Unite IV mobile hotspot is built with leading antenna technology that ensures a stable signal and greater WiFi range. The dual-band WiFi router connects to 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands simultaneously; enhancing link speed, reducing network congestion, and improving connection quality. The high-capacity 3000 mAh battery is long-lasting with 12 days of stand by time. It fuels up faster with quick charging to keep pace with a busy day or be on the ready when you need it. User-Friendly Form & Function The ZTE Unite IV hotspot features soft edges and curves in a seamless compact form factor. Navigating device features and settings is just as seamless thanks to the user-friendly interface, and full-color, 2.4-inch touch screen. Pricing & Availability For full product details and pricing visit www.ztecanada.com/unite-iv-mobile-hotspot. About ZTE Canada ZTE Canada, a consumer electronics company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, designs, develops, and sells mobile devices including smartphones, tablets, hot spots, and vehicle and home wireless connectivity products. ZTE Canada has comprehensive expertise covering cloud, channel, and terminal products, and provides a variety of consumer mobile devices that support advanced wireless network ecosystems. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005074/en/

