[March 23, 2021] New Wave Subsidiary, N2 Logics, Commences Phase Two of Way of Will's E-commerce Optimization

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announced that N2 Logics has begun Phase Two of the e-commerce optimization strategy for Way of Will. Following the recent implementation of a series of strategies aimed at optimizing Way of Will's e-commerce platform, N2 Logics has now commenced Phase Two of their plan to further leverage the health and wellness company's online presence and sales. The execution of this second phase is expected to achieve an 8% organic traffic growth month over month. This second stage will involve: E-commerce SEO optimization

Content marketing

Content optimization

Improving email marketing strategies

Implementing new site architecture as part of the website redesign process

Conversion rate optimization "We've already seen notable progress with our sales growth since the completion of the first phase of our website optimization led by the N2 Logics team," commented Willie Tsang, founder and CEO of Way of Will. "We are confident that, with the continued combined efforts of Way of Will and N2 Logics, our online presence and sales growth will exceed our goals and expectations." N2 Logics boasts an impressive track record of helping businesses achieve 300%+ yearly growth rate in sales. Their expertise in digital optimization has led to a successful performance history with demonstrated returns on investments for businesses with whom they partner. "We're excited to be diving into Phase Two of the e-commerce optimization plan for Way of Will's website," said N2 Logics CEO, Joshua Neilly. "We've made some crucial changes and have seen significant progress as a result – and we're just getting started. With the execution of our optimization strategy, we're anticipating a 100% - 200% online growth for Way of Will in the next year or so at the very least."



ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com. Information relating to WAY OF WILL INC., contained in this news release was provided by WAY OF WILL INC. and/or its agent and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of such information. The CSE has not in any way passed on the merits of the Acquisition, and neither has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information, including but not limited to, applicable regulatory approval in connection with the Acquisition, the closing of the Acquisition, expansion of operations, size and quality of future tournaments and projections regarding attendance at future events. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in international markets, transaction execution risk, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable based on current expectations and potential investment pipeline, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wave-subsidiary-n2-logics-commences-phase-two-of-way-of-wills-e-commerce-optimization-301253826.html SOURCE New Wave Holdings Corp.

