[March 23, 2021] New Webinars for Older Job Seekers from Seniors4Hire.org

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors4Hire.org is hosting a series of webinars "2021 Job Hunting Strategies, Advice & Tips" for Job Seekers 50 and Older" starting Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Older job seekers face challenges that are unique to this growing demographic. This series teaches older job seekers how to confront and overcome those challenges to find and land a job. Renée Ward, founder Seniors4Hire.org is the Host/Presenter of the series. Ward says, "It's no secret the workplace may not be kind to older job seekers. Perhaps you've been searching but find you are not being hired, interviewed, or even considered. If you keep doing things the old way, you are doomed to repeated failures. You owe it to yourself to be as informed as possible and make sure you are presenting your best self for today's market. This series will help you do that." There is one 60 minute live session per week for 5 weeks at 11:00 AM PT. Sessions consist of 40 minutes of presentation and 20 minutes for Q&A. The one-time fee for the 5-week series is $29. Space is limited so please Register NOW.



In the event that you cannot attend one or more of the live sessions, the webinars will be recorded and provided to registered attendees. Topics cover:

Session I: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 The USA Job Landscape 2021

Job Landscape 2021 Age Discrimination in the Workplace

Job Opportunities for Older Workers Session 2: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 Getting Ready for Your Second Act

How to Find Job Openings

What to Avoid Session 3: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 Resume Tips, Types, and Advice

The Importance of Cover Letters and How to Write Them Session 4: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 The Online Application Process

How to "Ace" Your Interviews

Follow Up and Beyond Session 5: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 How to Confront and Overcome Age Discrimination in the Workplace Seniors4Hire.org online since 2003 is a socially responsible service for older job seekers and employers. Renée Ward is also founder of Teens4Hire.org and host of "My First Job", one-of-a-kind interviews with successful people. CLICK HERE to read the latest with Precious L. Williams, CEO/Founder, Perfect Pitches by Precious who shares stories of her abusive childhood and how she overcame it for her triumphant second act. Media Contact:

Cathy Bruns

800-906-7107

SOURCE Seniors4Hire.org

