New York Fashion Tech Lab Returns for 2021

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Fashion Tech Lab (NYFTLab), the leading program for women promoting fashion and retail-tech advancement, announced those selected for their eighth cohort today. The 2021 Lab Companies are comprised of 6 women-led, emerging technology companies who offer market ready solutions for the industry and beyond. These companies, selected by industry leaders, will participate in the Lab's first fully virtual/digital Lab experience and join the Lab from Canada, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Last year, due to the pandemic, many retailers had to implement strategies to adapt to the New World. Technology has been the pulse in keeping businesses alive and flourishing. The 2021 retail and brand partners have selected companies which address the themes of 3D, NFT, Fit, Social Commerce, Sustainability, and Inclusivity. These themes will meet the needs of retailers who are looking to improve their digital experience so that the customer will be exposed to advanced technology. During the 12-week program, the chosen Lab Companies will collaborate with NYFTLab's retail and brand partners addressing the opportunities technology presents for shaping fashion and retail industries. In addition, the Lab Companies will engage in sessions with the Lab's expert network, investors, and bespoke workshops. The companies selected this year will join the 58 alumni who have continued to contribute to the future of retail. This year's selected companies are:







• Lisa • Vntana • Reflekt Me • Xesto • Save Your Wardrobe • 3D Robe

The retailers and brands supporting the 2021 Lab consist of returning partners, LVMH and Levi Strauss & Co. and new partners Burberry, Richemont, and Tapestry. NYFTLab, a program of Springboard Enterprises, is not only supported by top tier retail and brand partners, but also by returning program supporters including Accenture and Microsoft. "We are thrilled to continue our mission of innovating at the intersection of fashion, retail and technology," says Jackie Trebilcock, Managing Director of NYFTLab. "This year, it was very important to us to carry on our annual program and continue to serve as a direct conduit between these innovators and our fashion and retail partners. With fashion having such an influential impact on today's culture, we recognize, now more than ever, that retailers will continue to seek new technology solutions. Alongside our partners, we aim to support entrepreneurs who are making advancements in this space." About New York Fashion Tech Lab

New York Fashion Tech Lab is a community-driven, relationship building, collaboration, and business development platform. The nonprofit program was co-founded by Springboard Enterprises and key fashion retailers to support women-led companies that have developed innovations at the intersection of fashion, retail, and technology. For more information, please visit www.nyftl.com. About Springboard Enterprises

Springboard's mission is to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurial companies led by women through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of influencers, investors and innovators dedicated to building high-growth companies led by women who are transforming industries in technology and life science. The measure of our success is in the results. Since 2000, over 800 Springboard portfolio companies seeking financial and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $27B in value, created tens of thousands of new jobs, and generated billions in annual revenues. With over 200 exits to strategic acquirers and 21 IPOs, Springboard Entrepreneurs are Transforming Industries. For more information, please visit www.sb.co View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-fashion-tech-lab-returns-for-2021-301253521.html SOURCE New York Fashion Tech Lab

