[March 23, 2021] New Podcast By Leading SEL Experts Helps Kids Process Grief and Loss; 3,000% MOM growth since September 2020

This week, in conjunction with National SEL Day on March 26th, Move This World, the nations' leading provider of social emotional learning programs for PreK-12 kids, families and schools, is launching Season 2 of the Emotion Motion Podcast. Since the launch of Season 1 in September 2020, podcast listenership has grown by 3000%, validating the need for emotional resources for kids, during this time. Right now, users can subscribe to Emotion Motion here so they don't miss the first episode dropping on April 6, 2021. Kids need emotional support. At school, oftentimes SEL curriculum is woven into their days. But at home, there may not be the same options. Emotion Motion is a short podcast that helps kids process their big feelings, by taking them on an adventure. Through storytelling, they explore different emotions and practice social emotional learning tools. What makes this different from other tools, is the interactive component. Each 14 minute episode invites listeners and their families to get up, move, play, sing, and interact with stories that help children practice their emotional vocabulary, reflect on their feelings, and learn emotional management strategies to support their wellbeing. Season 2 will focus on events that reflect what children and families have been expeiencing this past year, from the birth of a sibling to the loss of a grandparent, tools to help a child emotionally navigate the full spectrum of life, and all the feelings that come with it.



"SEL is not just a lesson plan or unit of study, it's a daily practice to help us process and understand our emotions, supporting us through difficult moments like loss and grief," said CEO of Move This World, Sara Potler LaHayne. "So many families are struggling with grief and loss this year - whether from the death of a loved one, loss of a job, or just loss of time and experiences. Season 2 of Emotion Motion focuses on helping families process grief and loss through storytelling, play, and movement." In addition to the launch of Season 2, Move This World will be hosting a Clubhouse Room for parents and educators, with leading grief experts George Hagman and Tiffany Papageorge, to talk about:

What does grief actually look like?

How can social emotional learning support grief?

How can parents and educators support students who are grieving? Join the Clubhouse Room on March 26th at 10:00am PDT/1:00pm EDT: https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/MEKkraev "At the beginning a disappointment is loss. Every person on this planet, little or big, experiences loss. It is important that we have resources that help us foster understanding," said Tiffany Papageorge, author of My Yellow Balloon. "Emotion Motion is one of those resources that parents need for their children and children need to help them feel the big feelings that come with loss." Subscribe to Emotion Motion here

Join the Clubhouse Room here. About Move This World Move This World is the leading provider of social emotional learning (SEL) multimedia resources for PreK-12 students, educators, and families. Each piece of educational content is delivered through short interactive lessons and is grounded in the goal of empowering students to navigate the rapidly-changing realities of their world - both in the classroom and throughout their lives. Designed for implementation that is both impactful and simple, the MTW platform allows educators and families to incorporate SEL into their students' schedules every day, without planning or prep. The extensive multimedia library provides a robust and engaging daily curriculum- experiences designed to empower students by strengthening the skills that foster wellbeing and establishing a common language among students, educators and families. These multimedia experiences are rooted in creative expression and participatory movement. Move This World has already impacted the lives of over one and a half million students across 38 states. Learn more: movethisworld.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005264/en/

