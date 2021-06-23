TMCnet News
|
New Report Unveils Pandemic's Impact on Parent Confidence, Fears and Expectations
As the world crosses the one-year anniversary mark of COVID-19, one group of individuals acutely feels the stresses and unexpected joys of pandemic life: parents. In the 2021 Parent Confidence Report, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of KinderCare Education®, parents confirm that "pandemic parenting" is relentless, isolating and is the most stressful time of their lives. Parents, especially working parents, are issuing a collective cry for help and looking to their employers and government for support. Yet despite it all, parents say the last year has brought them closer together as a family.
"The pandemic has brought a unique set of challenges for parents, and many have been constantly balancing concerns for their child's health and wellbeing with the need to work and provide for their family," said Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare Education. "Our 2021 Parent Confidence Report tells us parents need quality child care now more than ever and highlights clear opportunities for employers and the government to step up to support them when they need it most."
Balancing Health and Safety with Long-Term Educational & Emotional Impact
Work-Life Balance Takes on New Meaning, Especially for Working Moms
Work time also continues to be interrupted by children. Pre-pandemic, parents estimated their children interrupted roughly 9.5 hours of their work week. By November 2020 that number increased to 13 hours, nearly two whole working days. Parents are concerned about the long-term impact that pandemic parenting will have on their careers, with nearly half (46 percent) feeling that their career growth will be on hold as they navigate child care needs. In addition, almost half of working dads (47 percent) believe they will be overlooked for promotions because their child is at home and is interrupting work.
For working mothers, these challenges are exacerbated. As economic reports have shown, working mothers are leaving the workplace at staggering rates. The Parnt Confidence Report shows that one in five working mothers are worried that they will have to quit their jobs in the next six months to take care of their children. More than one in five of working moms (22 percent) are dissatisfied with their work-life balance, compared to one in eight working dads (12 percent).
Working Parents Expect More from Employers
At the end of the day, both working moms and dads agree: their employers can do more. Nearly half of parents say their employer doesn't understand the needs of parents today during COVID-19, and six out of 10 parents (62 percent) believe employers or government should offset the cost of child care.
Parents Find the Silver Linings
Full results from KinderCare Learning Centers' Parent Confidence Report are available here.
About the Parent Confidence Report 2021
About KinderCare Education®
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 1,500 early learning centers. In 2020, KinderCare earned its fourth Gallup Great Workplace Award - one of only 19 companies worldwide to win this award. To learn more, visit KinderCare Education.
To learn more visit us online at KinderCare, on Facebook or on Instagram. For resources, information, and activity ideas for parents and teachers of young children please visit KinderCare.com/blog.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005048/en/
01/06/2010
10/06/2010
02/02/2011
Grand Opening Reception in Exhibit Hall
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Exhibit Hall Open
Date: 6/25/21
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm
Keynote Roundtable Discussion
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 9:00am