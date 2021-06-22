[March 18, 2021] New Research From Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic Reveals How Plants Can Potentially Boost Hair Health

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's consumers are faced with a wide array of product choices intended to improve the quality and health of their hair. However, a major limitation they share is that they often target one or a very small number of pathways in the body. Furthermore, there is also the risk of side effects. Focusing on a single variable has been the conventional mechanism of action for producing a desired effect. However this paradigm is subject to scrutiny. Instead, a multifaceted approach may be more optimal. According to Sanusi Umar MD, a board certified dermatologist, instead of relying on synthetic compounds to boost the health and performance of our hair follicles, we can harness the intrinsic power of plants using modern scientific methods. His study, which reported the efficacy of a new topical plant derived hair treatment product called GASHEE in 5 patients with a variety of hair concerns, was recently published in the peer-reviewed, open-access medical journal Case Reports in Dermatological Medicine. Instead of targeting a single molecular pathway, GASHEE hair products adopt a broader multifaceted approach to address the multiple causes of unwanted hair issues.



Instead of using industrially isolated plant compounds, GASHEE is composed of whole-plant extracts to affect more than one variable in the cascade of events that affect hair health. According to Dr. Umar, whole unrefined plants offer potential advantages to synthetic, single-molecule active ingredients. Plants naturally contain a much wider range of compound variations that can precisely meet very specific needs and deficits. GASHEE's heatless, cold-formulated topical hair products maintain the bioactive integrity of their carefully-selected plant-based ingredients. Commercially, it has been made viable with its all-natural preservatives for optimal shelf life. Dr Umar notes that "creating a truly natural off-shelf hair pomade and serum without the use of heat, harsh chemicals, harmful preservatives or added fragrances was a major challenge that required the creation of novel proprietary processes that I personally developed". As it stands, GASHEE represents unprecedented milestones and new forward strides in the burgeoning field of natural product development.

Contact: Dr. Umar, drumar@dru.com, 310-318-1500

