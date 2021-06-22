TMCnet News
New Investis Digital Report Identifies the Top Global REITs Companies
NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, announced today the latest results of its Global Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs) Connect.IQ Special Report that analyzes over 300 criteria to see how well audience needs and expectations are met with a company's digital presence, from the narrative to content and channel mix, to optimization and amplification efforts.
REITs are companies that own, and in most cases operate, income-producing real estate from commercial real estate, ranging from office and apartment buildings to warehouses, hospitals, shopping centers, hotels, and commercial forests.
Of all industries adapting to the challenges of 2020, the REIT sector has undoubtedly seen some of the most dramatic impact. Especially with COVID-19 forcing them to re-evaluate their overall strategy and portfolio mix.
According to the report, REITs should use their corporate and IR websites as the authoritative source for their own message of reassurance and amplify that message beyond a press release or earnings call.
Investis Digital selected 50 of the top global REITs to analyze how effectively they are using digital to connect with key stakeholders. Notably, the report's findings and recommendations include:
Global REITs Connect.IQ Leaders
1 British Land
2 Berkeley Group
3 Prologis
4 Equinix
5 Weyerhaeuser
Don Scales, Global CEO of Investis Digital, said, "The Connect.IQ REIT report is one of many industry reports the company has released in the past decade and as the latest addition to our market research, it illustrates the importance of why measuring website effectiveness is paramount to a successful digital presence. By showcasing the right kind of content, the REITs industry can show how they are offsetting losses through a prudent and proactively managed debt position that provides more access to capital and articulates their strategy for the future."
To read the full report, see here.
Investis Digital provides free custom reports on request.
About Investis Digital
Investis Digital has been at the forefront of digital communications for two decades. Over time we've gained deep sector knowledge, invested in leading technologies, and built lasting and trusted relationships with more than 1600 global companies, including Ascential, Anglo American, Rolls-Royce, Fruit of the Loom and Vodafone.
Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content™, we unite compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences and performance marketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business performance.
We tell?brand stories through strategic and engaging content that meets your audiences at the right time, in the right place, with the right message.
This unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 500 digital experts across 9 global offices. To learn more on how Investis Digital has been powering digital communications since 2000, please visit:?www.InvestisDigital.com.?
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-investis-digital-report-identifies-the-top-global-reits-companies-301250406.html
SOURCE Investis Digital
