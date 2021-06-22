TMCnet News
|
New Klarna survey finds nearly 80% of shoppers want fitting rooms to reopen this year, while many remain skeptical about product testing
NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-seven percent (77%) of shoppers want to be able to try on clothes again in fitting rooms this year, but only 36% would like to see beauty and wellness product testing return. This is according to new research by Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, which surveyed over 41,000 shoppers across the US to understand the pandemic's lasting impact on consumer spending behavior.
Klarna's survey also found that safety precautions will be the top priority for nearly three-quarters of consumers (74%) shopping in-store, even when the country opens up more widely. Deals and discounts are also an important draw for 73% of those planning to shop in brick-and-mortar stores this year, followed by fast and convenient pickup and returns (63%), and the availability of customer service (46%).
"Shoppers miss the physical elements of the in-store experience that can only be offered in a brick-and-mortar setting, like fitting rooms. However, they also have new expectations around what the in-store shopping journey should look like," said David Sykes, Head of US at Klarna. "Our latest research shows that safety will remain a top concern for consumers, even as the world reopens, so retailers must adapt their in-store experience to provide shoppers with greater confidence and peace of mind. Buy online, pick up in store options, contactless payments, QR codes, and safety features as simple as hand sanitizer are simple solutions proven to resonate with today's shoppers."
Additional key findings include:
Methodology
Findings are based on the results of a US survey of over 41,000 Klarna shoppers ages 18+, fielded in January 2021. Definitions of each age group are Gen Z (18-24); Millennials (25-40); Gen X (41-56); Boomers (57-75).
About Klarna
We make shopping smooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Over 250,000 retail partners, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $31 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 3,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.
