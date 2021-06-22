[March 18, 2021] New Guides Help K-12 Districts Establish Continuity of Learning Practices

The disruptions to student learning caused by COVID-19 have dramatically highlighted the importance of continuity of learning. To provide K-12 districts and schools with ideas and strategies to effectively establish continuity of learning practices, Accelerate Learning has released the Continuity of Learning Strategy Series. The three-part series of guides for educational leaders discusses how the continuation of education is an essential emergecy management practice. It outlines strategies, practices, and tools to support students, teachers, families, and administrators.



Part I, "How to Keep Students Learning During Emergency School Closures," focuses on instructional practices that allow for seamless transition from in-class instruction to remote learning and back again. Part II, "Support Tools and Strategies Needed for Practical Implementation," discusses the underlying strategies and tools to help districts and schools address students' needs, while making it easier to manage and deliver instruction in a virtual setting. Part III, "Addressing Students' Learning Gaps and Emotional Health," shares strategies for preventing learning loss, addressing existing learning gaps, and helping students focus on learning despite the disruptions in their lives and routines. "From inclement weather to infectious diseases like COVID-19 and the flu, there are many things that can cause schools to close. The good news is that it is possible to remediate learning gaps and stave off potential learning loss while teaching remotely," said Philip Galati, president and CEO of Accelerate Learning. "With the right strategies and tools in place, educators can take action with confidence and keep the learning going, no matter where that learning occurs." About STEMscopes

About STEMscopes

STEMscopes is a comprehensive suite of results-oriented STEM curriculum and professional development solutions used by 6 million students and 600,000 teachers across all 50 states. Created by educators for educators, STEMscopes is highly adaptable, affordable, and supports instruction in any kind of learning environment. STEMscopes was developed by Accelerate Learning Inc. in partnership with Rice University.

