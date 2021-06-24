TMCnet News
New Relic Delivers Next-Gen AIOps to Democratize AI-Assisted Incident Response for Every Engineer; Introduces Free Forever Access to Instant Anomaly Detection
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, launched new capabilities in New Relic Applied Intelligence to help engineers detect, understand, and resolve incidents faster than ever. This latest update to New Relic One allows engineers to uncover anomalies automatically, now enabled by default and available for free to all users. Engineers can now also see the probable root cause of every incident from any data source automatically, with guidance on suggested responders on their team who may be best equipped to revolve each issue. Also available in public beta today, engineers can quickly spot patterns and outliers in all of their log data using machine learning (ML) to dramatically reduce troubleshooting time.
"AIOps has promised engineers the ability to harness AI and machine learning to predict possible issues, determine root causes, and intelligently drive automation to resolve them," said Bill Staples (News - Alert), president & chief product officer at New Relic. "Despite the hype, many DevOps and SRE teams have struggled to achieve the value of AIOps, as steep learning curves, long implementation and training times, prohibitive pricing, and lack of confidence in AI and machine learning have stood in the way. With our next-gen AIOps capabilities launched today, New Relic is solving these challenges, putting the power of observability in the hands of every engineer to finally deliver the promised value of AIOps to everyone."
"As a tech-forward eCommerce company with a mission to help drivers get back on the road, delivering a fast, easy-to-use experience for our customers is a top priority. Critical to this is our ability to proactively detect and resolve any incidents before they impact our platform," said Eugene Kovshilovsky, SVP of software engineering at CarParts.com, Inc., (NASDAQ: PRTS). "New Relic Applied Intelligence was fast and easy to implement, enabling us to quickly bubble up issues from across the stack to allow us to take a targeted approach to determine what needs to be optimized or fixed, and how many human hours will be required. We look forward to New Relic's next-gen AIOps continuing to unleash the power of our data by automatically filtering out alert noise, detecting patterns and outliers, and identifying probable root cause faster. This will help us continue to deliver a smooth, hassle-free customer journey for our fellow drivers."
The modern capabilities now available in New Relic Applied Intelligence are designed to deliver on the promise of AIOps with speed of deployment, out of the box integrations, ease of use, and simplicity to help engineers quickly and easily:
New Relic's new AIOps capabilities are generally available today to all New Relic Applied Intelligence customers. Anomaly detection is available now and enabled for all customers at no additional charge, including New Relic free tier users. Log Patterns is now available in public beta. For more information on New Relic Applied Intelligence, visit https://newrelic.com/lp/aiops.
About New Relic
The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help organizations create more perfect software. Learn why developers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the new capabilities of New Relic Applied Intelligence, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
